This morning a large police operation was carried out on the Playa de Enmedio in Almuñécar against a new-age travelers encampmment.

According to a reliable source, a convoy of eight police vehicles arrived on Playa de Enmedio around 11.00h and began getting the occupants out of the campervans and other vehicles, which numbered around 30, most of which had arrived over the weekend.

Using sniffer dogs, each person was searched and with the occupants waiting outside the dogs were let into each vehicle in search of drugs.

Besides adults and children (including babies), the encampment also had quite a few dogs – one woman reportedly had five dogs living in her vehicle with her.

Apparently, no night curfew had been observed during the weekend nor masks used amongst British, French, German, Austrian, Italian and Spanish people belonging to the encampment.

After the identification of individuals and a search of the campsite vehicles, the campervans were sent on their way and municipal cleaning crews moved in to remove the accumulated rubbish – it took two refuse lorries to complete the task.

What remains to be removed in the great quantity of human excrement and toilet paper in the bushes that border the beach.

We spoke to the Councillor for Citizen Safety, Francisco Robles, who in consultation with the Councillor for Beaches, Daniel Barbero, said that this problem would be eliminated this week at the latest.

This beach has always been a periodic venue for new-age travelers but there has never been such a large concentration of them at any given moment. This probably has something to do with the crack down being carried out on encampments within the municipality of Órgiva.

