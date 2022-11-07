SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Enauta said on Monday that it had temporarily halted production at one of the wells in the Atlanta Field, located in the Santos Basin.

According to the company, an initial assessment pointed to an operational problem on the surface.

The Atlanta Field has a production of 7,500 barrels (bbl) per day and is operated by Enauta, which owns 100% of the asset.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)

