SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Enauta Participações announced this Monday that production at the Manati field was resumed on Sunday, after the completion of repairs to the pipeline between the compression station and the gas treatment plant.

On September 29, the company announced that production in the field had been preventively interrupted due to a small gas leak.

Enauta Energia, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has a 45% stake in Manati, operated by Petrobras and located in the Camamu Basin, off the coast of Bahia.

Manati is the 10th largest gas producer in Brazil, with production of 3.2 million cubic meters per day, according to July data from regulator ANP.

