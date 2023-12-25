Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/25/2023 – 18:36

The oil company Enauta purchased QatarEnergy Brasil's 23% stake in the Parque das Conchas complex, located in the Campos Basin, for US$150 million (the equivalent of R$729.2 million). According to the company, US$15 million (R$72.9 million) was paid upon signing the contract, and the remainder will be divided into three installments.

Parque das Conchas is operated by Shell, which holds 50% of the asset, and has ONGC as a partner, with the remaining 27%. The complex's production is 35 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, in 25 wells connected to the chartered FPSO Espírito Santo platform, according to Enauta.

Average production was 28 thousand barrels per day in the first half of the year. The complex's concession contracts are valid until 2032.

According to Enauta, the purchase of the asset is aligned with its portfolio strategy, risk-adjusted return and growth options and the search for efficiencies in capital allocation.

“Parque das Conchas presents competitive extraction and development costs, complementarities in quality and logistics characteristics with oil from the Atlanta Complex, as well as sharing similar production technologies”, says the company, adding that Conchas has synergy with expansion planned for the coming years.

Atlanta is one of the company's two active producers, next to the Manati field. In Atlanta, Enauta holds 100% interest and is the exploration and production operator.

The completion of the purchase of Parque das Conchas is subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), among others.