By Marta Nogueira and Alberto Alerigi

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazilian oil company Enauta recorded a record daily production of 32,000 barrels of oil equivalent in its assets the day before, in the face of operational advances, the company’s president, Décio Oddone, told Reuters on Thursday.

The volume, which surpassed the previous daily record reached in August 2021, of 30.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent, considers the Atlanta fields, in the Santos Basin, and Manati, in the Camamu Basin.

“We have been working hard to increase Atlanta’s production and reliability,” said Oddone, in a videoconference conversation, noting that the company purchased equipment that should allow the wells in the anticipated Atlanta system to suffer fewer downtimes for maintenance.

The impetus for the record came from Atlanta, which last month started producing a new well, increasing the field’s potential, and with the return to operation of well 7-ATL-2HP-RJS, which had been paralyzed.

“This week, after the resumption of well 7-ATL-2HP-RJS, Atlanta returned to operations with three wells connected to FPSO Petrojarl I, surpassing the mark of 25 thousand barrels of oil per day, which allowed an increase of approximately 200 % in daily field production compared to March 2023,” the company said in a note.

Currently, according to Enauta, the Early Production System of the Atlanta field operates close to its maximum production capacity, which is 30,000 barrels of oil per day.