That was through a book known as enakodouwhich will go on sale on September 29, 2023 in the Land of the Rising Sun and can currently be reserved on Amazon Japan.

The title of enakodou is a play on words, since it mixes the names of Enako and Bakidou, which is Baki’s most recent manga and ended not long ago. This cosplayer shared the cover of this work on her Twitter account, @enako_cos.

Enako appears dressed in her own version of the combat outfit of the story’s protagonist. It’s just that he usually fights in shorts with a bare chest, so some accommodations had to be made.

This book may well be considered as part of the promotional campaign for the new season of baki hanmawhose first half arrived on Netflix on June 26.

The name of this part is Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga. But as I mentioned before, the second one is missing, and that will be out on August 24 under the title of The Father VS Son Saga. So fans are looking forward to what will be a thunderous battle between father and son.

Enako, as a cosplayer, has played various characters throughout her career and in this case, her Baki cosplay can be taken as a gender bender or gender change cosplay.

With respect to baki hanma since Netflix acquired the distribution rights, it has not let it go at any time.

The work carried out by the TMS Entertainment studio is quite satisfactory and that has caused it to have many fans.

