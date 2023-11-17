













Although there have been no shortage of fans who say that it is inspired by Santa Claus, or at least one of his versions. What comes out most is that the hat does not remind us of this character at all.

It actually looks more like a wide-brimmed witch’s hat but with a Christmas touch. What stands out most about Enako’s outfit for this cosplay is that she maintains the red and white colors, typical of the season.

Perhaps the only color that was left out is green, which also appears although to a lesser extent. In addition to the hat it includes a top, skirt and long gloves. It is an attractive design although a little light for winter.

Fountain: Twitter (@enako_cos).

That’s what Enako’s fans themselves say about her Christmas cosplay. In her comment, this cosplayer says that she went to take a photo at Comiket, which is a very important convention in Japan.

This is not only focused on manga and anime but also on video games and other forms of entertainment, such as cosplay. Many independent creatives also usually attend to promote and sell their works to fans.

This cosplayer took the opportunity to say that she has already started working on a new photo book. It’s a shame that she didn’t mention when it will be available or what theme it will have.

Fountain: Twitter (@enako_cos).

In any case, all that remains is to stay tuned for their comments.

Currently, his message on Twitter has more than 800 thousand views, which is a sign of his popularity. It still has more than 200 comments. The RTs exceed a thousand and the Likes exceed 34 thousand.

