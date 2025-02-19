The future of Enagás It is associated with hydrogen. The natural gas infrastructure manager knows that the days are counted for this technology – although it still has a tour – and that is why it focuses on other businesses. In this way, the company directed by … Arturo Gonzalo He announced yesterday in the review of his 2025-2030 strategic plan that will invest 4,035 million euros in the next six years, of which 3,125 million will go to the deployment of renewable hydrogen infrastructure.

As explained by the company, with this investment plan, Enagás will increase its regulated assets between 2025 and 2030, to about 5,000 million euros. In 2030, the company’s hydrogen assets will exceed those of natural gas.

So far, the company has already carried out the conceptual engineering of the Spanish trunk network of Hydrogen, has awarded the basic engineering of the first two compression stations and will deploy the conceptual public participation plan in the coming months. Enagás plans to adopt the final investment decision (FID) at the end of 2027.

This commitment to hydrogen, however, entails certain risks. Various voices of the sector have been warning that it is a business without a solid present, and that much is played before an uncertain future. Under this prism, the CEO has come to step during a meeting with journalists to give an account of the financial results of 2024.

Arturo Gonzalo argues that “if the European Union manager approves the hydrogen infrastructure projects, which we present them by government mandate, it is because the TSO are the only ones that we can do.”

In this way, the CEO of Enagás wanted to close the debate about the relevant or not of that important investment that, once carried out, will be largely paid with consumer money through invoices.

From the company they insist that, due to the strategic nature in the commitment to hydrogen, “the governments of Spain, Portugal and France have commissioned this management. In 2022 we had the mandate of presenting projects, and we did. They were approved, and have received community financing», Gonzalo sentenced.

To prop up this idea that hydrogen is a bet on the future, and that it is also supported from public spaces, from the company they remember that it has been the Government who approved a Royal Decree-Law where it says that “Enagás is the provisional manager of the provisional manager of the H2, and by agreement of the Council of Ministers, they ask that the projects be developed ». For that reason, Gonzalo explains, «if I brought an infrastructure plan that did not contemplate these projects, it would not make sense. We are doing what we have to do. We are executing a project in which Europe puts a large part of its strategic autonomy strategy ».

On whether the hydrogen is a bubble or are putting on the table projects of doubtful future, the CEO of Enagás clarified that “what would not be real is that Europe can decarbonize without counting on the green H2 of Spain.”