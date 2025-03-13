Spain will face from March 14 to 17 its first great cold wave in the last two years. The State Meteorology Agency (AEMET) has announced a notable decrease in temperatures and has caused the gas system manager, Enagás, to have decided to activate its response system to a forecast of strong increase in gas consumption. The notification also occurs in the midst of the encounter that the vice president of ecological transition, Sara Aagesen, has maintained today with the energy sector.

Given this situation, the technical manager of the Gasist system has declared the exceptional operation situation – cold wave, which will enter into force from 06:00 hours on March 14 and will remain until new notice.

According to estimates, low temperatures will cause an increase in natural gas consumption of 429 GWh over the usual values ​​under normal conditions. This increase is an additional effort for the sector, since it represents practically half of the daily consumption, which leads to higher levels of gas extraction of both storage and regasifying, which were at their lowest levels in years at the end of December last year.

The authorities urge the population to follow the official recommendations to mitigate the effects of this temperature drop and guarantee energy supply during the extreme cold episode.

Spain has not registered a single cold wave in the last two years. In contrast, up to 10 heat waves have been counted in that same period, a fact that reinforces the evidence of the impact of climate change in the country.

An episode of cold wave is defined by an anomalous and sustained decrease in temperatures, which must fulfill certain criteria in terms of duration, extension and intensity. To be officially considered a cold wave, minimum temperatures must be within the 5% colder registered between January and February of the 1971-2000 period, staying for at least three consecutive days and affecting at least 10% of the country’s meteorological stations. This means that a punctual descent of mercury in traditionally cold locations is not enough but that the anomaly must be generalized.