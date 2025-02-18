The Spanish gas system manager has had a very busy 2024. That has led him to have a negative financial balance. Specifically, Enagás has presented losses of 299 million euroscompared to the benefit of 342 million it had … The previous exercise. This is due to the extraordinary ones he has had for the sale of the US business and a award in Peru. The company also presented its strategic plan on Tuesday.

The company directed by Arturo Gonzalo It already discounted results that would be impacted by the corporate movement of the United States that, at the time, had already emerged disabilities. The final result is now known: 299 million in red. The operation left disabled for almost 610 million for the sale of its 30.2% participation in the American Tallgrass Energy (363.71 million euros). To this we must add the arbitration award due to the conflict with Peru by the Gas pipeline South Peruvian.

The net profit of 2024, not including the impact of asset rotation, reached 310.1 million euros, 3.2% higher than that registered in 2023 – without impact of asset rotation – and above the annual objective marked by The company of a fork between 270-280 million euros.

The gross exploitation result (EBITDA) of the company at the close of 2024 reached 760.7 million euros, 2.5% below the previous year but higher than the year of a fork between 730-740 million euros of euros .

In addition, The company has achieved significant debt reduction. It has gone from the 3,347 million 2023 to 2,404 million, although much is due to the US operation itself.

Plan update

Board of the Financial Balance Sheet, Enagás has shown the market the update of its strategic plan. Has announced An investment of 4,035 million euros In the next six years, “which will allow an annual growth composed of the company’s EBITDA of 9.5% between 2026 and 2030,” says the company itself.

Of the total investment – in 83% eligible according to the EU taxonomy until 2030 for its contribution to the environmental objective of climate change mitigation -, 3,125 million euros will be used for the deployment of renewable hydrogen infrastructures, which will be the great engine of company growth.

With this investment plan, Enagás will increase its regulated assets between 2025 and 2030, to about 5,000 million euros. In 2030, the company’s hydrogen assets will exceed those of natural gas.

In addition, the company presented four new sections for the Spanish trunk network of hydrogen to the second call of the PCI, attending to the results of the ‘Call for Interest’ that launched in 2023. This expansion of the first axes of the Spanish Spanish Truncal Net Hydrogen will involve 1,480 kilometers of additional layout, with an estimated gross investment of 2,135 million euros. This investment is not included in the strategic update, since it will be carried out beyond 2030.