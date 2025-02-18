Enagas has registered losses of 299 million euros for the impact of the sale of Tallgrass and the Peruvian South Gas Pipeline Award. The company has suffered the impact of accounting disabilities of 363.71 million euros of the divestment in the American company and the 245.72 million euros corresponding to the lower income received by the international arbitration.

On the other hand, the evolution of the company’s ordinary business has allowed a benefit after taxes without including such impacts of 310.1 million euros, 3.2% higher than that registered in 2023 and higher than the annual objective (270-280 million euros).

The company’s Ebitda reached 760.7 million euros, higher than the objective of the year (730-740 million euros) and -2.5% lower than 780.3 million euros registered in 2023.

This evolution has allowed the company Enagás gross is at a fixed type, with a half -life of 4.8 years and its financial cost has been 2.6%, which has allowed the credit rating agencies Fitch and S&P to announce an improvement in the rating of the rating of BBB enagás to BBB+ with stable perspective.

The total income of the company amounted to 913.2 million euros, which represents a reduction of -0.7% compared to 2023. The regulated income figure includes the impact of the regulatory framework (-44.4 million euros of ) that has been partially compensated by the increase in other regulated income (Copex, Revu and other pending recognition).

The net investment figure in 2024 was 770.9 million euros, which represents 140 million euros less.

The total natural gas demand in 2024 is at 311.7 TWH, -4.2% lower than that recorded in the 2023 year, due to lower gas consumption for electricity generation (-21.9%) by the Greater penetration of renewable energy, mainly hydraulic and solar, in the Mix of electricity generation.

Conventional demand has risen 3.2% compared to 2023. This growth is mainly due to greater industrial consumption that has grown up 4.2% to reach 176.8 TWH.

NEW ROUTE SMOK

On the other hand, the company will present today its new strategic plan where a greater visibility of its hydrogen projects is expected.

Enagas will give the official departure pistol for the H2Med this June. The company, together with its partners, will officially constitute the company that will be in charge of the construction of the hydrave between Barcelona and Marseille, the Barmar, and which will mean an investment of at least 2.5 billion euros for the development of the marine layout.

The H2Med corridor is formed by a connection between Celorico da Beira in Portugal and Zamora in Spain (Celza) and a maritime connection between Barcelona and Marseille (Barmar). Both projects were included last April in the European definitive list of projects of common interest.

Enagás, Grtgaz and Teréga – in Cooperation with OGE – signed on June 25 the Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for Barmar interconnection, while Enagás and REN formalized an agreement to develop Celza.

The H2Med will also be accompanied by a series of projects that will facilitate the arrival of hydrogen to Germany that also advance at a good pace, as the promoter companies explained in the last edition of Hydrogen Day.