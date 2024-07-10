Enagás is leaving the US market to accelerate its investment in energy transition infrastructure in Europe. The gas company has reached an agreement to sell its 30.2% stake in the US company Tallgrass Energy to the Blackstone Infrastructure Partners fund for an amount of 1.1 billion dollars (1.018 billion euros at the current exchange rate). The operation will generate a capital loss of 360 million, according to the Spanish company’s statement this morning in a relevant fact sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). However, it explains that the cash inflow as a result of the operation will allow it to undertake new investments in networks. The stock market and analysts celebrate the sale despite the accounting losses and the stock closed the day with a rise of 6.27%, to 13.55 euros, in its best session in the last four years.

Enagás explains that the sale of 30% of the capital is part of the “asset rotation process” with which it seeks to promote investments in renewable hydrogen infrastructure. The Tallgrass Energy operation is part of the 2022-2030 Strategic Plan announced by the company chaired by Antonio Llardén, which has as priorities “decarbonisation and security of supply for Spain and Europe”, the company has pointed out.

The Spanish gas company entered the US energy infrastructure firm in 2019 with the purchase of 11% of the capital for more than 500 million, as part of a strategic plan focused on the internationalization of the gas network business. A year later, Enagás invested another 760 million to increase its stake in Tallgrass to 30%. Now, under the leadership of CEO Arturo Gonzalo, who took office in 2022 replacing Marcelino Oreja Arburúa, the priority is focused on renewable energy infrastructure and the energy transition in Spain and Europe.

Thus, despite the 360 ​​million losses that Enagás will record in its 2024 accounts (those for the first half of the year will be presented on July 23), the operation will have a “very positive” impact on cash flows “due to the cash inflow that the divestment entails”.

The company also points out that this operation “reinforces the dividend policy” as well as its long-term sustainability. Enagás announced in February a strong dividend cut, of 43%, to boost investments in renewable hydrogen, after closing the 2023 financial year with a net profit of 342.5 million euros in 2023, 8.8% less.

The transaction is expected to close at the end of July. Of the agreed amount, $50 million will be received once an administrative authorization is obtained, the company said, thus leaving a company that was its gateway to the United States.

Just a week ago, Enagás announced another divestment on the other side of the Atlantic, specifically in Mexico, although in that case the volume of the sale of 50% of Soto was worth 14 million euros. It previously sold its stakes in the Quintero LNG terminal in Chile and those in the Morelos Gas Pipeline.

“With the rotation of the stake in Tallgrass Energy, Enagás strengthens its balance sheet to undertake with guarantees the execution of the investment plan in renewable hydrogen infrastructure, included in the list of Projects of Common Interest of the European Union and complying with the mandate of Royal Decree-Law 8/2023 that designates Enagás as provisional manager of the Hydrogen Trunk Network,” the energy company said in a statement.

