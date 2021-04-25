The Enagás regasification plant in Huelva, located at the mouth of the Tinto and Odiel rivers. Carlos Crespo

Enagás likes to be a reliable, stable company. You could even say boring. That it does not give great frights in the remuneration to its shareholders (neither great joys in the Stock Market), nor does it sign operations that are not planned with enormous advance. But these are not stable times and the company chaired by Antonio Llardén knows it. Having clarified the framework of its regulated income, which caused so many headaches before the covid -the CNMC induced a reduction in remuneration of 11% for the period 2021-2026-, the company owned 5% by the State to Through SEPI and which has Amancio Ortega as a stable partner, it now faces how to be essential in the decarbonization process, something that will depend a lot on the role that the EU wants to give to the Transmission System Operator (TSO, managers of the transmission network, where appropriate for gas) within the framework of the Green new deal continental. “Europe has made it explicit that it wants to avoid large investments if existing networks can be used. And one possibility is that gas TSOs put the network at the service of this process, ”explains Llardén.

Soon the Enagás pipelines could circulate, along with natural gas, hydrogen. With an investment of between 400 and 600 million, the Spanish network could, without a great technical effort, mix with gas a proportion of up to 10% or 12% of green hydrogen produced from renewable plants, something that could happen from 2024 or 2025. Many conditions, yes, but to travel a clear path. “Besides being essential, I am convinced that decarbonisation is serious in the energy sector”, reflects the manager.

More information

And he compares it with the revolution of a quarter of a century ago that brought together previously watertight markets (oil, electricity and gas). “Now we are in another period of transition, and as a medium-sized company that we are, we have shown great adaptability. Have reduced 63% of its emissions between 2014 and 2020 and they have set themselves to be carbon neutral in 2024. And in the longer term, in 15 or 25 years, Enagás will surely be different from the current company. “Not suddenly, of course”, smiles Llardén, who explains that they have more than fifty projects around hydrogen together with other partners (34) and biomethane (21) to decarbonize, generate employment, develop Spanish industry and obtain a adequate returns, as he explained to investors on Tuesday.

In times when separating the chaff from the wheat takes a lot of work, Enagás defends that its approach is serious and essentially practical. For example, with their idea of ​​extending to numerous cities what they do in the Valdemingómez landfill (Madrid), which injects biomethane into the network, saving polluting emissions. In Spain it is the only plant that recovers this gas to redirect it, but in other countries such as Germany there are hundreds installed in landfills.

They are working with Naturgy to build a factory in León that produces 9,000 tons of renewable hydrogen per year from a 400 Mw photovoltaic plant and an electrolyzer of up to 60 Mw to cover local consumption, inject the excess into the grid and, in the future, export it to Europe. In the Basque Country, they are studying with Repsol and the Basque energy entity to replace gray hydrogen (generated through a polluting process) with green (generated from clean energy) in an industrial-scale pilot plant to generate synthetic fuels. Another project led by Repsol in which Enagás participates, this one with a 100% innovative component, seeks to generate hydrogen directly from the solar panels, without having to resort to electrolysis – something that would be completely revolutionary and that Llardén defends has already proven effective at the laboratory-. And in Mallorca they coordinate a plan promoted by Acciona, Cemex and Redexis called Green Hysland that will generate, will distribute and use 300 tons of renewable hydrogen per year. With it, a fleet of buses will be supplied.

More information

They are fantastic targets that must be landed in Spain, where today, not a kilogram of green hydrogen is produced. If they were fulfilled, they would mobilize an investment (between European subsidies, investment and financing) of 6,000 million euros, of which Enagás should be in charge of putting up to 600 million. Again, the conditioning factors. Because on the way, surely many plans will not prove their viability, or will end up merging with those of other operators. “The truth is that between now and 2025 there will be concretions, and at that time there will be defined deadlines to carry out the projects that go ahead,” says Llardén.

American business

While the future arrives, for now Enagás has yet to meet more prosaic objectives. Until March, its profit fell by 22% (93 million euros) mainly due to the fall in regulated income. This year they have set the goal of obtaining an ebitda of between 685 and 735 million and a net profit of around 380 million thanks to a strict plan to control general expenses. For now, they believe that they will finish closer to the higher goal driven by a reasonable good start to the year and by the extension of vaccines, which improves the forecasts of the economy in the second half of the year. Until now, gas demand in Spain is slightly above last year. Especially due to the need for industrial gas (65% of its business), which has grown by 1%. Almost another 25%, the hundreds of thousands of homes that use gas, were affected by the January cold wave, and at no time did Enagás have operating problems.

Neither did its US subsidiary Tallgrass Energy, of which it has 30.2%, which suffered from the icy wave that hit the country. Tallgrass has entered into an alliance to increase the capacity of one of its gas pipelines, called Pony Express, and diversify access to the gas production basins. In addition, Trans Adriatic Pipeline, a key infrastructure for Europe’s energy supply in which Enagás has 16% of the capital, came into operation at 100% in the last quarter of 2020, so it has already started reporting results. All this ensures that, despite the drop in income, the dividend will rise 1%. “We are meeting all the planned objectives,” sums up the president.