The Business University Foundation of the Region of Murcia Enae arrives in San Javier through an agreement signed with the City Council whose general objective is collaboration in business and entrepreneurship, with special attention to training. The mayor, José Miguel Luengo, and the general director of Enae, Miguel López, signed yesterday the collaboration agreement by which the facilities of the municipal Business Center, in Santiago de la Ribera, are made available to the foundation for the performance of training or other actions related to the municipality and business training.

Enae is committed to disseminating its training scholarship programs and making its regional employment pool for graduates available to the residents of San Javier. It also establishes a 10% discount for residents registered in San Javier on the registration of their master's degrees, short courses and executive programs.

The agreement also includes advice to the City Council in the presentation of projects and activities to regional, national or international financing programs of special interest to companies related to the Foundation's programs. The director of Enae, Miguel López, announced that, “soon, we will hold an edition of the digital transformation program in San Javier, a 'Next Generation' course, fully subsidized that we will offer to local companies.”

Luengo highlighted the content that the Santiago de la Ribera Business Center is acquiring, “where we already have the Chamber of Commerce and where we need entities related to the business and training as solvent as Enae.”

It must be kept in mind that this foundation was born in 1988 with the help of the University of Murcia, the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Navigation, the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of the Region of Murcia (Croem), the Development Institute (Info) and a significant number of individual companies. Later, the Polytechnic University of Cartagena was added to this list. And its main mission is to achieve a greater connection between the university world and the business world, as will happen from now on in San Javier.