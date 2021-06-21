In recent years, the logistics sector has been presented as one of the activities with the greatest projection due to economic globalization, the advancement of new technologies, the internationalization of companies and the great growth of electronic commerce. The new challenges it faces offer companies new opportunities, but also require greater professionalization of the sector and the promotion of employment and the recruitment of new profiles.

Aware of this, ENAE Business School, the leading business school in the southeast of Spain, together with FROET, the University of Murcia and the Polytechnic University of Cartagena organize next Tuesday, June 22, the I International Forum of Employment and Logistics Innovation, a space that will combine employment and knowledge, aimed at professionals, students and companies in the logistics sector.

The event will be held online and will have a double objective: on the one hand, to bring professionals closer to the new trends and challenges facing the sector through conferences given by experts from leading international companies, and on the other, to put in contact to professionals and postgraduates in search of employment with job opportunities offered by participating companies.

A unique meeting to learn about the challenges and opportunities of the sector

From 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Different conferences will be held on current topics such as international logistics, e-commerce, maritime traffic and green supply chain, with which professionals will be able to catch up on all the news in the sector.

The panel of experts who will share their vision and experiences is made up of:

-Javier Molleda. Sales Key Account Manager – MAERSK

-Alejandro González. Mecalux Software Director.

-Elena Fernández. Director of QESH at Coca-Cola European Partners Iberia.

-Nicolás Mouze. Director of Marketing and Sales Spain at DHL.

The union of talent and employment in one place

With the aim of bringing logistics talent closer to companies with employment needs and offering real employability opportunities, a Virtual Logistics Employment Fair will be developed simultaneously, which will be available throughout the day.

In it, companies will have the possibility to expose their vacancies and students and professionals who seek to develop their professional careers in this sector will be able to present their candidacy. Among the confirmed companies are: Carex Logistic, Gs España, DHL, Logística Grillo, Euconsa, Grupo Fuentes, Liwe Española (INSIDE), Transportes El Mosca, Embargos a lo Bestia, Campillo Palmera, Terrapilar, Capitrans, Frumecar, Grupo Caliche or Takasago, among others.

Registration for the event is free and can be done through: www.enae.es/logistic-world-day