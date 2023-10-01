The commemorative gala for the 35th anniversary of the prestigious ENAE Business School took place last Friday in an incomparable setting. An event that, more than a celebration, was a living testament to the legacy and influence of this institution in the business and academic world of the Region.

From 8:00 p.m., the Promenade rooms began to fill with distinguished managers, businessmen and former students, all with the common denominator of having been trained or influenced by ENAE. The impeccable protocol and strict agenda reflected the seriousness and commitment of this educational institution to excellence. It was at 8:30 p.m. when the gala began, permeating the atmosphere of solemnity, where every detail, every speech and every intervention was carefully planned to pay tribute to three and a half decades of educational commitment.

The presentation of recognitions, which lasted from 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. It was a display of respect and admiration towards those figures who have been pillars in the history of ENAE. Tribute was paid to former presidents of ENAE Alumni and the Foundation, recognizing their work and dedication. Each award was a testimony of gratitude and recognition of the unwavering work of these personalities in strengthening and positioning the institution.

The appointment of Enrique Ayuso, from Hefame, as an honorary member of ENAE Alumni was one of the great moments of the night

Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated moments of the night was the appointment of Enrique Ayuso Hernández, president of Hefame, as an honorary member of ENAE Alumni. His speech, full of rigor and gratitude, reflected not only his bond with the institution, but also the relevance of ENAE in the training of leaders and integral professionals.

At the end of the awards ceremony, attendees were taken to a space specially prepared for the cocktail dinner. This culinary interlude, which took place at 10:00 p.m., was an exquisite combination of gastronomy and networking. The dialogues between those present focused on the evolution of ENAE, on future projects and, in many cases, on experiences and anecdotes shared in the classrooms.

Finally, the clock struck 11:30 p.m. and the lights in the venue dimmed to make way for Stolen’s performance. The choice of this group was not coincidental: their music, with contemporary nuances and profound lyrics, resonated as the perfect epilogue to a night of celebration and reflection. At the end of the evening, words of farewell and gratitude filled the atmosphere. It was evident that ENAE Business School, beyond being an academic institution, is a community, a pillar and a reference.

National and international influence



The magnitude of the event was also reflected in the diversity of its attendees. ENAE Business School has not only impacted local residents, but has extended its influence nationally and internationally. This fact was evident in the various accents that could be heard in the huddles of conversation, as well as in the business cards that were enthusiastically exchanged. Every greeting, every hug, and every handshake was a testament to the global reach of this institution and its ability to forge lasting connections across borders.

The organizing and logistical team of the event deserves special mention. Their attention to detail, from the decoration to the coordination of each intervention, guaranteed that the night went smoothly and that each guest felt special, worthy of a celebration of such magnitude. It is evident that behind ENAE Business School there is a team of committed professionals passionate about their work, who work tirelessly to maintain and raise the prestige of the school.

Without a doubt, this 35th anniversary marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of ENAE, with the promise of continuing to train leaders, innovating and contributing to the growth and development of society, and to continue adding many more years of impact and transformation.