Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/01/2024 – 21:14

The reformulation of the evaluation of courses that train teachers in Brazil, through the National Student Performance Exam (Enade) for Undergraduate Degrees, was made official this Monday, the 1st, by the Ministry of Education (MEC). The National Institute of Studies and Educational Research Anísio Teixeira (INEP) will apply the new format of the test in the 2024 edition.

The objective is to improve the evaluation processes of teacher training courses. In this context, the main changes concern the reference matrices and the format of the tests, which will now focus more on the evaluation of teaching skills than on the disciplinary content of each course.

In addition to a new model of items, the exam will assess the practical teaching skills and abilities developed by students in mandatory supervised internships.

– It is estimated that more than 370 thousand students, distributed across all units of the Federation, will participate in Enade 2024.

– The exam will be applied to pedagogy and undergraduate courses in 16 different areas of knowledge.

The new test was created amid the increased attention that the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, has given to teacher training and questions regarding the quality of teacher training in the country.

In May, the MEC defined that teacher training courses must be offered with 50% of their workload in person, excluding the possibility of these courses being offered through distance learning (EAD).

The 2024 edition will evaluate pedagogy and undergraduate courses in the areas of: visual arts; biological sciences; social sciences; computing; physical education; philosophy; physics; geography; history; literature (English); literature (Portuguese); literature (Portuguese and Spanish); literature (Portuguese and English); mathematics; music; and chemistry.

The tests will consist of a General Teacher Training component, common to all undergraduate courses, and a specific component for each area.

The General Teacher Training component aims to demonstrate understanding of topics essential to pedagogical practice, contextualized based on educational legislation and Brazilian cultural reality. This part of the test will consist of 27 questions, all multiple choice.

The specific component of each course will have 37 questions, 36 of which will be multiple choice and 1 will be discursive.

Registration is mandatory for all undergraduate students eligible for theoretical or practical assessment, linked to the areas assessed.

In order to implement the necessary changes to focus on teacher training, in 2024, the Enade evaluation cycle will only include the evaluation of undergraduate courses. From 2025 onwards, the cycle will follow the following order, considering the general areas of the International Standard Classification of Education Adapted for Undergraduate and Sequential Specific Training Courses (Cine Brasil):

– Year I: Education; arts and humanities; social sciences; journalism and information; business, administration and law.

– Year II: Education; natural sciences, mathematics and statistics; computing and information and communication technologies; engineering, production and construction.

– Year III: Education; agriculture, forestry, fisheries and veterinary medicine; health and well-being; services.

Enade assesses the performance of undergraduate course graduates in relation to the program content provided for in the curricular guidelines, the development of skills and abilities necessary for the deepening of general and professional training, as well as the level of updating of students in relation to Brazilian and global reality.