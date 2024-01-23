ENADA will be held at the Rimini fair from 12 to 14 March 2024, the leading fair for all operators in the gaming sector in Southern Europe, now in its 36th edition organized by the Italian Exhibition Group with the collaboration of SAPAR.

The Fair, which has always supported businesses and professional operators, wants to give a strong signal of relaunch, offering targeted responses to the complexities of today's market with a renewed formula. The initiative will therefore be a unique opportunity to learn about the latest news, products, formats, new regulations, guaranteeing, albeit with new methods, highly profiled contacts and relationships with international markets, both with acquired customers and with potential new ones. buyers. With the aim of creating new business opportunities for the operators present at the fair and of valorising the young entrepreneurial realities that offer technologies, services and solutions for the gaming and amusement industry, sectors in constant and rapid technological evolution, ENADA has decided to further develop the entire Start-Up and Innovation area with the involvement and main partnership of ANGI, the National Association of Young Innovators, a point of reference for innovation and digital in Italy.

The call for startups, therefore, aims to create an exhibition area entirely reserved for innovative Start-Ups and young Italian companies that offer technologies, services and solutions in the gaming and amusement sector. The selected Start-Ups will be able to access the project and compete for the Innovation Award. “As ANGI we are honored to be able to give our contribution and precious added value to the enhancement of the Innovation Area where we can give voice and prestige to the best Italian innovators, creating a path of values ​​in which to support the excellence of our country's ecosystem”, commented the President of ANGI, Gabriele Ferrieri. “Innovating and anticipating trends is part of our DNA. We are certain that thanks to the collaboration with ANGI we will be able to create an even more structured focus on new products and new technologies, to ultimately create a permanent observatory on innovation”, states Andrea Ramberti, Group Exhibition Manager of the division Leisure & Entertainment by Italian Exhibition Group. For more information you can click on the site of the event.