The National Communications Entity defined this Thursday the realization of trials with fifth generation technology (5G) for mobile broadband connections, improved in the country, with different providers and actors in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

The Enacom confirmed that the tests will be made using pure 5G and not the versions of 5G on the spectrum granted for 4G as the tests that large companies have already faced, in order to test the technology and generate critical mass of users.

Enacom specified that the tests will be carried out at the headquarters of the National Communications Agency (Enacom) between March 15 and 19, with the presence of national authorities, representatives of the provider companies and specialized journalists.

The objective is to show the “possibilities of this new technology applied to different areas, such as industry, education or entertainment, through the use of state-of-the-art equipment, which includes virtual reality devices, 360 ° cameras and industrial robots “.

The antennas of the 5G network are smaller and provide higher speed than the current 4G. Photo: REUTERS.

In February, the Enacom board chaired by Claudio Ambrosini, decided to start a testing stage of 5G technology “in order to make its different applications, the associated benefits and the necessary resources visible, in addition to the mobile communications service and its use as a fixed wireless Internet access service”.

“Unlike what happened with the move from 3G to 4G, 5G technology is expected to have an impact beyond a mere technological leap, since it foresees a cross-cutting effect on the global and regional economy, industries and society “, they pointed out.

In the telecommunications environment, 5G technology is understood as a platform that will allow the incorporation of artificial intelligence, robotization, automation applications, among others, with quality and less time, which will ensure the development of solutions for smart cities, telemedicine, manufacturing and self-driving mobiles, among others.

“New mobile communications networks and infrastructures will provide the basis for an unprecedented increase in the number of connected devices, data transfer volumes and real-time remote management capabilities,” the regulator said.

They considered that “the development of 5G networks will allow Argentina to keep up with global technological advances and, particularly, will produce improvements in the field of communications that will impact multiple disciplines, professions and activities of daily life of citizens. , which will allow to limit the deadlines and accelerate the educational, scientific and economic processes in a hyper-connected world “.

The first tests of 5G in Argentina

For three years, tests have been carried out with this type of mobile technology in the country. Personal, Telecom’s mobile service, together with NokiaAs a technology partner, they carried out the first test of the 5G network under controlled environments, reaching connection speeds of 10Gbps.

At that time, the demonstration was carried out in front of a group of journalists, among whom was Clarín, in the central building of the company in Puerto Madero, and consisted of a virtual reality experience and a test with robots.

Huawei is imposed in the region as one of the main providers of the fifth generation of the 5G network. Photo: AFP.

Two years later, the same mobile phone company partnered with Huawei to demonstrate the data transmission speed of this network.

Through a virtual reality game, the public at that time verified the response achieved with this technology, which is 100 times higher than the navigation we currently have on the 4G network.

During the demonstration, which was held at the DOT Baires shopping mall, speeds of 1.8Gbps peak were shown in the network, and 700 Mbps in a single device, which made it a unique case in the country and that is the telephone network. fastest mobile phone in South America so far.

SL