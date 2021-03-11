The National Communications Agency (Enacom) announced that it will meet with companies next week Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia, which is in charge of the largest network infrastructures globally, and the operator Telecom, in order to carry out demonstrations oriented to fifth generation (5G) technology for mobile broadband connections.

The call that will take place throughout the next week, will be held for the first time and in the same event at the Enacom headquarters, to give rise to the realization of 5G trials and tests in the country in charge of the main companies in the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) sector.

These systems will allow higher transfer speeds, ultra-dense simultaneous connections and latencies of the order of a millisecond, which, together, will offer unprecedented advantages in industry, education and entertainment, among others, assured the official agency in a statement.

The incorporation of this technology presents a great opportunity for the expansion of these networks to promote the digital transformation of the country, with a focus on the productive sector, education and reducing the digital divide.

Buenos Aires and Rosario will be the first cities to access the network. Photo: AFP

With this event, the national government begins to take the first steps in the implementation of “revolutionary technical advances” and “thus reinforces its commitment to the economic and social development of the country.”

In this sense, Enacom ratified the commitment to work “so that the fifth generation is a egalitarian tool that provides a framework of social advantages and offer the necessary instruments to promote development, not only in the large economic centers, but in the entire country, with a federal approach that consolidates digital inclusion. “

Pablo Peretti, Country Head of Ericsson Argentina, said that with more than 100 years of operation in the country, the company will bring to the Enacom facilities “practical examples of how 5G will transform society and enable new opportunities for different sectors, such as production , education and health, among others, contributing to growth and digitization “.

In a similar sense, Fernando Sosa, Country Senior Officer of Nokia in Argentina, highlighted that a recent study determined that “Argentina could have an economic growth of 302 billion dollars between this year and 2035 if it deployed 5G, with a productivity of 778 billion dollars, generating a jump in the convenience for the population, the productivity of the companies and the management of the governments “.

Finally, Telecom spokespersons, who appear at the show in the company of Huawei, recalled that the operator turned on “the first 5G network in the country, with sites operating in the cities of Buenos Aires with Huawei and Rosario with Nokia“, experiences that will allow” accompanying the tests of this technology that Enacom is carrying out with the actors of the ICT ecosystem “.

SL