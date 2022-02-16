Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Without specifying dates or resources to be applied, the Secretary of Health in the state, Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, announced that the habilitation of the Comprehensive Hospital of El Carrizo it is practically a fact.

During a tour of the facilities, the state official was surprised by the conditions in which the infrastructure is found, as well as the equipment that it has.

In that sense, he pointed out that the main and the highest priority for his qualification is the hiring of personnel, for which he announced that there is already a proposal for 13 doctors for the unit for other personnel.

Read more: Leukemia; disease that most affects children of Ahome, Sinaloa

“I think that political will has been lacking, it is what has been lacking to get it going because it has everything and I cannot explain why it has not worked. The truth is that I know and I have a diagnosis and the truth is that I did not expect to find something so well done, there is good infrastructure”.

Likewise, he specified that in a recent meeting he held in the country’s capital with Insabi authorities to whom the issue was raised, he was asked to make a survey with the information on the situation in which all the Comprehensive Hospitals of the state are. and the one located in this municipality is included.

“A complete diagnosis is wanted to start it up as it should be, as a Comprehensive Hospital where there are specialists, we even have the budget made of what it takes to pay a certain number here, that there be hospitalization.”

It is worth mentioning that this unit has x-ray equipment, mammography, laboratory equipment, beds ready to be installed, among others.

Read more:They will activate the Animal Protection unit in Ahome, Sinaloa

“The infrastructure that we have here is good, of good quality, I was looking at all the equipment that there is, the equipment is here but it is in ruins, the most difficult investment is already there, it is an investment of about 150 million pesos, here the situation is that there is no administrative or base staff and it is working as a health center, with first-class medicine, “he added.