Although it already represents losses for Telemundo, “La reina de sur 3″ still has a lot to tell its loyal fans. The television series, starring Kate del Castillo, continues to spin the web of revenge for Teresa Mendoza in a network that seems to be controlled by Epifanio Vargas (Humberto Zurita). Our protagonist still can’t escape from her enemies, since her life and that of her daughter, Sofía, are not safe.

In fact, the progress of chapter 19 has shown that Mendoza, after Rocío’s death, will go to help a total stranger. This gesture will put her on the verge of death again. Will she be able to escape unscathed and avoid the consequences of her daring?

“Queen of the South 3”, chapter 19 – preview

What is “The Queen of the South 3” about?

Located four years after its previous delivery, “Queen of the South 3” shows to Teresa Mendoza on a new journey to reunite with his daughter, Sofía. But she does not have the easy path: she was confined in a United States prison after the murder of three DEA agents.

Although she manages to get out of prison, Epifanio Vargas intercepts her and they both become allies. Thus, we see the protagonist traveling through different parts of Latin America to get rid of her enemies, while she tries to clear her name and recover her firstborn.

Teresa Mendoza mourned the death of Rocío, Faustino’s partner. Photo: Telemundo

Schedule of chapter 19 of “The Queen of the South 3”

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on Tuesday, November 8.

Where to see the third season of “The Queen of the South”?

The third season of “La reina del sur” is a Telemundo production, so you can see it only on the aforementioned channel’s signal, on its mobile app and on its website. In addition, the chain usually uploads the chapters (although incomplete) to its YouTube account after its live broadcast.

“La reina del sur 3” shows a new facet of Teresa Mendoza, immersing her in a plot with political overtones and somewhat removed from drug trafficking. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

How to watch Telemundo LIVE FREE?

To watch Telemundo LIVE, in addition to its TV channel, you can use its mobile application or its website. However, you should check if those services are available in your location.

When does “La reina del sur 3″ premiere on Netflix?

“Queen of the South 3” It is a co-production between Telemundo and Netflix, therefore, the arrival of the novel to streaming is more than assured, although without a specific release date yet.

However, the story is expected to arrive on the platform in early or mid-2023.