“Desafío the box 2022″ LIVE, the successful reality show from Colombia presents today, April 6, a new edition from 8:00 pm (Peruvian and Colombian time) and will be broadcast on the signal of TV snail. Also, through La República Espectaculos you can follow the program ONLINE.

The Colombian competition reality show reaches its 21st chapter where the challenges are more and more extreme. Next, we tell you all the details of “Challenge the box 2022″.

Live: The Box Challenge 2022 The doomed face off! The four sentenced: Carballo, Leticiano, Duvan and Otto face each other in the Death Challenge in chapter 21 of The Box 2022 Challenge. Challenge The Box 2022: Challenge to death! Who won the 12 million pesos? The members of Omega celebrated being the winners of the 12 million pesos in The Box 2022 Challenge. Beta: “I didn’t expect this vest” “I’m a little impatient with the subject. I did not expect this vest. I wouldn’t want to be in Gamma. I would feel very easy coming to that team.”affirmed the sentenced Beta member. Amparo Grisales: “Control your will” “I know they haven’t eaten in a long time. That gives them a benefit, because it is a control of your will”advised Amparo Grisales to the members of the Delta team. The Box 2022 Challenge begins with the ‘Diva de Colombia’ ‘Diva de Colombia’, Amparo Grisales was presented in the opening minutes of chapter 21 in Challenge The Box 2022. “I am very happy to be here,” he said.

previous note

How was yesterday’s chapter in The Box 2022 Challenge?

The Gamma team won the challenge of yesterday’s program and received a prize of 8 million pesos. Likewise, the winning team sentenced Valentina and Carballo, members of the Beta squad.

Team Gamma expressed their wishes through a meeting. Photo: Caracol TV.

How are the teams made up?

“Challenge the box 2022” is divided into 4 teams that are made up of the following participants:

Alpha

Tarzan (Coastal)

Valkyrie (Tolima Grande)

Porto (Coastal)

Alexa (Vallecaucanos)

Greece (Santandereans)

Beto (Tolima Grande)

Okendo (Antioquenos)

Othniel (Amazonians)

Beta

Ceta (Lowlanders)

Karina (Llaneros)

Lina (Tolima Grande)

Dani (Boyacenses)

Valentina (Antiqueños)

Moses (Loaners)

Samir (Coastal)

Carballo (Tolima Grande)

gamma

Letician (Amazonians)

Maleja (Cachacos)

Emily (Amazonians)

Fernanda (Boyacenses)

Karol (Pastusos)

Brayan (Cachacos)

Skirla (Coffee Growers)

Duván (Santandereans)

Omega

Liz (Pastusos)

Anna (Antioquenos)

Nati (Vallecaucanos)

Karla (Cachacos)

Ossa (Antioquenos)

Creole (Coffee Growers)

Juan Pablo (Boyacenses)

Torvic (Vallecaucanos)

Who were the last eliminated?

The first eliminated from the “Challenge the Box” program were Nati from the Omega group and Brayan from Gamma. Skirla from Gamma and Ana from Omega followed.

Valentina and Carballo were sentenced. Photo: Caracol TV

The Box Challenge: Schedule

You can see the live program of “Desafío the box” from Monday to Friday from 8:00 pm, time in Colombia, Peru and Ecuador. In Bolivia, at 9:00 p.m., and in Argentina and Chile at 10:00 p.m.

The Box Challenge: Broadcast Channel

The reality show “Desafío the box” is broadcast through the Caracol TV signal in Colombia. If you are in Peruvian territory, you can watch it through cable services such as DirecTV, Movistar TV or Claro TV.

Beta team was punished in the previous chapter. Photo: capture Caracol tv.

How to watch Caracol TV channel LIVE?

The Caracol TV channel is an open signal for all of Colombia. If you’re in another country, you can tune in to the channel through a favorite cable server.

How to see Caracol Play?

You just have to go to the official website: www.play.caracoltv.com. Then create an online account and log in. Locate the program “Challenge the box”, give it play and start enjoying the competition reality show.

The Alpha team prepares to reverse the bad results. Photo: Caracol TV.

Where to watch The Box Challenge chapter 21 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

In order not to miss episode 20 of “Desafío the box” live, you must follow the free broadcast through La República Espectáculos, where you will know all the incidents of the program.