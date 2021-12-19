Today, Saturday, December 18, at 9:00 pm, is the last episode of the second season of The Artist of the Year. Four participants who will compete for the coveted award: Ruby Palomino, Estrella Torres, César Vega and Yahaira Plasencia. They will fight a duel to show who is the ‘artist of the year’; that meets three requirements: sing, dance and act.

Live: End of The Artist of the Year minute by minute “How delicious to feel Peruvian” said Vania Masías about the presentation of César and Daniela “I’m excited because I admire them. I feel that César does deserve this opportunity (…) Nothing dulls the brilliance of what I have seen, I have been dazzled,” Ernesto Pimentel commented on the presentation of the salseros. The jury gave him a very high score. César Vega opens the competition To liven up the night, he begins to dance “The prisoner”. Now, the salsero brought Daniela Darcourt as a star reinforcement to try to get out of sentence. They interpret the song “Until I met you” by Juan Gabriel. Meet the special guests Morella Petrozi has been accompanying Gisela Valcárcel for 13 years in the different reality shows produced by GV Producciones. The conduct thanked each of the jurors for having been part of the last edition of The Artist of the Year. Special guests: – Vania Masías – Ernesto Pimentel – Emilia Drago -Efraín Aguilar -Marco Romero – Francisco Murias The final will be fought only between 3 participants “I’m excited to be here, being here week by week and knowing his talent. Tonight we will each have surprises,” said Gisela Valcárcel. However, it should be clarified that Yahaira Plasencia and César Vega are sentenced to this last gala. The four finalists opened the show by singing “Thanks for the music” from the group ABBA. Tonight there are special guests such as actress Emilia Drago, Vania Masías and Ernesto Pimentel. In a few moments the final of The Artist of the Year begins In this last gala we will know if Yahaira Plasencia, Rubí Palomino, Estrella Torres or César Vega will win the trophy and become the winner of the last season of the year of the America TV program.

In this new edition of the Gisela Valcárcel reality show, the jury panel is made up of: Tilsa Lozano, Morella Petrozzi, Adolfo Aguilar and Diego Dibós. Said figures will qualify the finalists’ presentations; however, only viewers will decide who will fight to raise the glass. Find out here how, when and where to see the final gala of The Artist of the Year LIVE, which will be broadcast LIVE on América TV and América TV GO.

YOU CAN SEE: The artist of the year: Daniela Darcourt will reinforce César Vega against Yahaira Plasencia in the final

What will the final of The Artist of the Year 2021 be like?

The final chapter of The Artist of the Year comes after César Vega, who was in the danger zone with Estrella Torres, was eliminated; However, the jury table decided to save him for his constant effort week after week. Along these lines, the salsa singer was sentenced again together with Yahaira Plasencia.

Meanwhile, Estrella Torres was saved from sentencing by outvoting César Vega. Ruby Palomino went directly to the final of the artistic reality with a total of 85 points.

Who are the finalists?

After a series of close days, controversial confrontations and sad farewells, there are four contestants, all singers, who remain in competition and will fight to become the next artist of the year.

Ruby palomino

Star Torres

Cesar Vega

Yahaira Plasencia

Ruby Palomino and Estrella Torres will face off in the grand finale of The Artist of the Year. Photo: Ruby Palomino / Estrella Torres / Instagram

César Vega and Yahaira Plasencia will face off in the grand finale of The Artist of the Year. Photo: César Vega / Yahaira Plasencia / Instagram

How to vote for the artist of the year?

To be able to vote in The Artist of the Year, you just have to download the América TV GO application on your Android or iOS cell phone and choose your favorite. In addition, you can join the voting through the website https://tvgo.americatv.com.pe/votacion-egs.

Who are the jurors?

In its second season, The Artist of the Year has a jury panel made up of four famous characters:

Diego Dibós

Tilsa Lozano placeholder image

Adolfo Aguilar

Morella Petrozzi

Jury of The Artist of the Year. Photo: broadcast

What is The Artist of the Year about?

The Artist of the Year is a television reality series hosted by Gisela Valcárcel in which singers, actors, actresses and reality TV boys face off and manage to establish themselves as a complete artist. The participants face each other in three disciplines: singing, dancing and acting.

Artist of the Year: Schedule

The artist of the year airs every Saturday at 9:00 pm on the América TV signal . Here you can enjoy the incidents about the confrontations carried out by the four finalists of the reality program: César Vega, Yahaira Plasencia, Estrella Torres and Ruby Palomino.

Yahaira Plasencia in The Artist of the Year. Photo: broadcast

YOU CAN SEE: César Vega on his sentence in The Artist of the Year: “This Saturday I’m going with everything”

Artist of the Year 2021 – Broadcast Channel

América Televisión is the channel that transmits The Artist of the Year LIVE every Saturday night . Here’s how to tune in to that channel according to your cable operator:

Movistar TV: Channel 4 (SD) / Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 4 (SD) / Channel 504 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 194 (SD / HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

YOU CAN SEE: Tommy Portugal on Estrella Torres in Artist of the Year: “He can lift the cup, I trust his talent”

How to watch America TV LIVE?

In order to watch América TV GO LIVE and know the details of the sixth gala of The Artist of the Year, you must tune in to said channel from your cable operator or by entering the website https://tvgo.americatv.com.pe/. In addition, you can download the América tv GO application on your cell phone.

How to watch America TV GO LIVE?

If you want to enjoy The Artist of the Year and all the programming of América TV GO LIVE, you have two options:

Gisela Valcárcel’s program makes it available to the audience to vote for their favorite artist. Photo: America Television

YOU CAN SEE: The artist of the year: Daniela Darcourt will reinforce César Vega against Yahaira Plasencia in the final

Where to see the final of The artist of the year 2021 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

To view The Artist of the Year 2021 FREE ONLINE LIVE, you must enter the América TV GO website. Also, you can follow the minute by minute of the competition in La República Espectáculos.