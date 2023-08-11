Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

‘Survivor Mexico’ is in the final stretch. The members of the green and yellow teams will compete today, August 10, individually, to obtain the long-awaited immunity necklace. The 3 competitors who obtain the necklace will go directly to the final and will be able to directly nominate one of their teammates for the elimination night, which will take place this Friday.

‘Survivor’ LIVE, today August 10: minute by minute of the most popular program in Mexico Survivor México’, August 10: who are the leaders this week? Pablo and Kenta become the leaders of the week of this program. ‘Survivor Mexico’, August 9: how much is the prize for the winner? The winner of the contest, that is, the last survivor, will receive a prize of 2 million pesos. See also Mexican Army increases military power: climbs positions in the world ranking of Armed Forces What time to see ‘Survivor Mexico’? Each ‘Survivor México’ program premieres from Monday to Friday from 8:30 p.m. (Mexico City time).

‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: who will win the immunity necklace?

According to the pages of leaked information, the immunity necklace winners will be Duggan, Pablo and T-Rex This tool will allow survivors not be eliminated at the next Tribal Council. It should be noted that this information is not official, so fans of the reality show must wait for today’s chapter to verify the information.

‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: who will be the next eliminated?

According to pages that are dedicated to filtering spoilers of the show, the possible eliminated ones would be Duggan or Nahomi. Everything seems to indicate that the alliance of the “holy trinity”, formed by Duggan, Nahomi and Saadi, would come to an end.