SEE “The Queen of the South” LIVE ONLINE | The third season of “La Reina del Sur” began on October 18 with several surprises and setbacks for Teresa Mendoza. Her escape from her prison was not easy, but the forces of the law do not plan to be left behind.

LOOK HERE chapter 3 of “The queen of the south 3″.

"The queen of the south", season 3, chapter 3: follow the incidents of the new episode "Queen of the South 3" started! Epifanio and Teresa meet Teresa Mendoza has been escaping from prison, but when she thinks she has gotten rid of her ills, Epifanio Vargas crosses her path again. This time, the president of Mexico comes with an alliance proposal. Will Sofia's mother accept? Where and what time to see "The queen of the south 3", chapter 3? "The queen of the south 3", chapter 3 can be seen through the Telemundo channel. If you live in Peru, you can connect to the broadcast starting at 8:00 p.m.

When and what time does chapter 3 of “The Queen of the South” premiere?

The third chapter of “The Queen of the South” will arrive this October 20. Its launch time will vary according to the country, so we share the schedule with you:

Mexico, Panama, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on Wednesday, October 19.

Will Teresa Mendoza manage to survive?

Where to see season 3 of “The Queen of the South”?

the third season It can be seen through the Telemundo channel. In addition, they are available on its website and mobile application.

How to watch Telemundo LIVE?

What happened in chapter 2 of “The Queen of the South”?

Season 3 of “The Queen of the South” prepares a path full of action and revenge for Teresa Mendoza. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Teresa Mendonza managed to escape from prison, thanks to a team of rescuers. Now she is wanted by the DEA, who do not stop following her trail . At the same time, her daughter Sofia arrives in Colombia, but she is attacked by a group of criminals.

What did Kate del Castillo say about “The Queen of the South”?

in progress, Kate of the Castle revealed that “The Queen of the South” will move away from the world of drug trafficking and it will be more like a political thriller . However, there will be much more action to come than the first and second seasons.