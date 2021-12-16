My name is Colombia it is already in the most definitive stage of its journey. This singing and imitation reality show, inspired by the formats of I am from Chile and Peru, has a jury made up of Amparo Grisales, César Escola and Yeison Jiménez, who will emphatically say the names of the contestants who are most similar to their chosen artist. The program has as its main prize the substantial sum of 20 million Colombian pesos, which will be able to motivate the winner of the television contest to be able to promote his musical career.

In this note you will be able to find out the incidents of the previous program of Yo me llamo Colombia, in addition to what is going to be observed this Wednesday, December 15.

What happened in yesterday’s chapter?

The Maluma impersonator is the selected one that goes to a round along with other highlights from days gone by. This is how the day ends in Yo me llamo. While the Jessy Rivera impersonator will have just one more chance to impress the jury and stay in Yo me llamo Colombia 2021.

How to vote in My name is 2021?

To support your favorite contestant, you must connect to each broadcast LIVE from My name is Colombia 2021 and enter the official website of the channel: www.caracoltv.com/yomellamo. Once inside, select and click on the photo of your preferred copycat to help them stay in the competition.

Who are the jurors?

Jury of My name is

The judges of the Colombian reality show are responsible for qualifying and deciding which participant continues in the race with the hope of being crowned the best impersonator of the South American country. Meet the members of this panel below:

Amparo Grisales: model, actress and television presenter, with great success in well-known Colombian soap operas

Yeison Jiménez: Colombian singer-songwriter. Also known for performing in the popular music of his country

Cesar Escola: Composer and presenter, popularly recognized for being the creator of musical themes for various television shows.

My name is Colombia: hours

The Imitation Contest My name is Colombia is issued LIVE, Monday to Saturday, at the following times:

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

What channel does Yo me llamo 2021 broadcast?

The musical imitation program airs Monday through Saturday through TV snail, an open signal channel in Colombia. In addition, in Peruvian territory, you can enjoy it from your contracted cable service such as DirecTV, Movistar TV, Claro TV, among others.

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?

In order not to miss any moment of Yo me llamo Colombia, you must tune in to the free signal of Caracol TV in Colombia. In case you are outside of Colombian territory, you can connect to the show from your favorite cable server.

How to watch Caracol Play?

My name is still looking for its best imitators. Photo: Caracol TV.

Next, we tell you how to see the application Snail Play so as not to miss any production of the Colombian television network:

Enter your web platform: play.caracoltv.com

Register online and log in

Search the name of the program on the web: My name is 2021

Play it back and start enjoying that and other productions of the Colombian channel.

Where to see My name is Colombia chapter 39 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Remember that you can follow the FREE ONLINE LIVE transmission of La República Espectáculos, where you will find the minute by minute of My name is Colombia, as well as the incidents, presentations and all the details of the musical imitation program.