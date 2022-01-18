My name is Colombia will broadcast LIVE its new gala today, monday january 17 at 8:00 pm (Peru and Colombia time). The singing competition program looks for the best imitator in the country, qualifying its participants for their voice, diction, gestures, among other aspects.

The reality show is transmitted by the signal of TV snail and the online you can follow it for FREE through The Republic Shows, where you will find the minute by minute, the presentations, the incidences and all the details of My name is Colombia.

Live: My name is Colombia It’s time for elimination! The juries will decide shortly who remains in competition and who withdraws. Jurors recognize that the observations to Juan Gabriel have been repeated in several programs César Escola assured that Juan Gabriel has been presenting the same difficulties in several chapters, despite the fact that the jury observed them at the time. Juan Gabriel fails to captivate the jury with his presentation Amparo Grisales pointed out that the imitator had a great start, but then the voice diminished in intensity. His opinion was shared by the other jurors, but they also highlighted the emotion he delivered on the track. Photo: Capture Caracol TV Juan Gabriel is the last to go on stage Juan Gabriel is the last imitator in this elimination night. The artist interprets I ask you please. Bad Bunny receives full support from the jury The three juries of Yo me llamo Colombia highlighted the work that the Bad Bunny impersonator has been doing and his talent for the stage. This opinion was reinforced by the encouragement of the public. Bad Bunny interprets We are fine Bad Bunny is the third of the night and interprets “We are fine”. During his presentation, he received the full support of the audience. Jury highlighted performance of Sergio Vargas After his presentation, the jury highlighted that the Sergio Vargas impersonator has improved on some points, such as his voice, but he still has things to work on. Sergio Vargas delights the public with Pity of so much love The Sergio Vargas impersonator is the second to go on stage with the song Pity for so much love. Photo: Capture Caracol TV Sergio Vargas is the second to go on stage Sergio Vargas gathers strength and good spirits to go on stage in Yo me llamo Colombia. Andy Montañez arrives on stage with the song “Payaso” With the support and applause of the public, the Andy Montañez impersonator delighted viewers with one of the best-known songs. Photo: Capture Caracol TV He started a new edition of the long-awaited program Yo me llamo, which offers to have the best imitators this 2022.

What happened in the previous chapter?

In the last chapter of My name is Colombia, the imitator Andy Montañez was sentenced, so he will have to sing to keep his place in the competition. In this episode, the interpreters of Andy Montañez, Jennifer López, Camilo Sesto and J Balvin appeared before the jury. Of all of them, who was the surprise of the night was the impersonator of Camilo Sesto, because one wore a radical change of look.

Camilo Sesto’s impersonator. Photo: Twitter/My name is Colombia

How to vote in My name is 2022?

Support your favorite contestant by watching each broadcast LIVE from My name is Colombia 2022 and following these steps:

Go to the official website of the channel here

Enter your account information to log in.

Once inside, select and click on the photo of your preferred impersonator to help him stay in the competition.

Who are the jurors?

The judges of the Colombian reality show are responsible for evaluating and deciding which participant is still in the race with the hope of becoming the best impersonator of the South American country. Meet the members of this panel below:

Amparo Grisales: model, actress and television presenter, with great success in well-known Colombian soap operas.

Yeison Jimenez: Colombian singer-songwriter. He stands out in the popular music of his country.

Cesar Escola: composer and presenter, popularly recognized for being the creator of musical themes for different television programs.

The imitator of Daniel Santos. Photo: Twitter/My name is Colombia

My name is Colombia: schedule

The imitation program My name is Colombia is issued LIVE, from Monday to Saturday, at the following times:

Peru: 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

My name is: broadcast channel

The musical imitation program is broadcast from Monday to Saturday LIVE through TV snail, open signal channel in Colombia. Remember that if you are in Peruvian territory you can enjoy it from your contracted cable service such as DirecTV, Movistar TV, Claro TV, among others.

Nacho’s impersonator. Photo: Twitter/My name is Colombia

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?

If you don’t want to miss any moment of Yo me llamo Colombia, you have to tune in to the free Caracol TV signal in Colombia. In case you are outside Colombian territory, you can connect to the show from your favorite cable server.

How to see Caracol Play?

Check here how to see the application Snail Play to follow all the productions of the Colombian television network:

Enter your web platform: play.caracoltv.com

Register online and log in

Search the name of the program on the web: My name is 2021

Play it and start enjoying this and other productions of the Colombian channel.

Maluma’s impersonator. Photo: Twitter/My name is Colombia

Where to see My name is Colombia chapter 46 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Follow the FREE ONLINE LIVE broadcast through La República Espectaculos, where you can find the minute by minute of My name is Colombia, as well as the presentations, the most memorable moments, the incidents and all the details of the musical imitation program.