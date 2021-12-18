The big day has arrived: after great dishes, skills and many emotions, Masterchef Celebrity Mexico comes to an end. The contestants who have been finalists must submit to the demanding proposals of the jury and prepare meals that satisfy both the palate and the visual taste, since the monitoring of the program will be mainly on television. This reality show, produced by TV Azteca, is a franchise that is present in several countries around the world.

Masterchef Celebrity México 2021: LIVE final program

Live: [EN VIVO] Masterchef Celebrity Mexico 2021 Paty Navidad wins the first part of the final His first two dishes ended up tipping the balance in favor of Paty Navidad for the rest of the finalists. Stephanie Salas presents her second course The jurors tested the dish, although they made more observations compared to the previous one. The judges began to taste the dishes of the finalists At the moment, the four participants get good comments from the judges. Except Paty Navidad who did not convince them at all. Paco Chacón and Pati Navidad also appear before the judges The two contestants were somewhat nervous before showing off their creations. The actress baptized her pot as the “Bull in love”. Germán Montero presents his plate to the judges The finalist explained that his dish is inspired by Peruvian ceviche fused with that of Sinaloa. Stephanie Salas is very excited The MasterChef finalist is ready to convince the jury and win first place in this reality show. The production prepared a surprise for the competitors Germán Montero, Paty Navidad, Stephanie Salas and Paco Chacón review their best moments throughout the season. Finalists declare before starting the final Before starting to cook, the four finalists give their impressions of how they feel about this final program. Germán Montero, Paty Navidad, Stephanie Salas and Paco Chacón make their appearance on the set of Masterchef Celebrity Mexico 2021. They welcome previous participants All the contestants who stayed on the road were present at the grand finale of Masterchef Celebrity Mexico 2021. Masterchef Celebrity Mexico 2021 starts its final program.

In this note you will know how to enjoy the final program of this season of Masterchef Celebrity México, a contest that many viewers will miss, while waiting for a new edition.

How does Masterchef Celebrity México get to the grand finale?

According to what the entertainment journalist published Alex kaffie, the finalists will have a tough battle in each of their stations. Germán Montero and Paty Navidad They will say goodbye despite demanding the maximum. At the same time, Stephanie Salas will look confident in front of his rivals, but the former referee, Paco Chacón, would be the one to become the winner of MasterChef Celebrity Mexico.

Who are the finalists?

The finalists of the program are the following:

Stephanie Salas

German Montero

Paty Christmas

Paco Chacon

What award will the winner of Masterchef Celebrity Mexico win?

The winner of the reality show Masterchef Celebrity México will be awarded a grand prize from one million Mexican pesos, that will allow you to develop your culinary talent in other areas.

Who would be the winner? This is what was leaked

As we said above, there is a high probability that the participant Paco Chacon whoever is finally victorious on the latest Masterchef Celebrity Mexico show.

What is Masterchef celebrity México about?

Is a Mexican reality show of culinary competitions that tries to find the best amateur cook. The participants are national and international celebrities who must face a series of gastronomic challenges to obtain the approval of the jury made up of the most important chefs in the country.

Masterchef celebrity México 2021: schedule

The grand finale of Masterchef celebrity Mexico It will take place on Friday, December 17 from 7.30 pm (Peruvian and Mexican time).

What channel does Masterchef celebrity Mexico transmit?

The signal in charge of transmitting the reality show LIVE Masterchef celebrity Mexico Its the Aztec One.

How to watch Azteca Uno LIVE?

If you reside in Mexico you can tune LIVE the signal of Aztec One through the channel 1.1, available in open signal nationwide.

Where to see Masterchef celebrity Mexico 2021 LIVE?

Remember that you can follow the LIVE transmission of La República Espectáculos, where you will find minute by minute, incidents and much more information about the Mexican program.