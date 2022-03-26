The haute cuisine programMasterchef celebrity Colombia”, produced by the Bogota network RCN, has captivated a large audience interested in knowing what gourmet dishes are what their favorite celebrities will do every day. Said reality show premieres today, Friday, March 25, with a new episode at 8:00 pm, so if you want to watch it for free, don’t forget to follow this note and see all the details of the show.

Learn more about what happened the previous day, those eliminated, active participants, schedules and transmission channels, as well as how to follow everything that happens in this FREE ONLINE LIVE production.

What happened in yesterday’s chapter in “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”?

“Masterchef Colombia” continues to surprise its viewers. Photo: RCN.

The jurors coordinated what was the worst dish tonight and decided that the first couple to take the black apron is: Ramiro and Pamela. Then they mentioned that Maria and Nata deserved it too. Likewise, the third couple to wear this color was: Manuela and ACO. Finally, Chicho and Carlos also joined this group.

Who was the last eliminated from “Masterchef celebrity 2022”?

The last eliminated from “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” was Jair ‘Tostao’ Romero. One of the judges of the competition after his elimination pointed out: “Technical errors are what take you out of the competition. We would have liked to see more of your Guajira cuisine. Thank you so much for venturing into this kitchen.”

Who has been eliminated?

Next, we detail the celebrities that have been eliminated from “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”:

Natalia Ramirez

Luis Eduardo Arango

Jair ‘Tostao’ Romero.

The cooking show has seen, so far, two eliminated. Photo: RCN capture

Who are the participants?

Meet the contestants of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022″:

Caroline Gomez

Aida Bossa

Ramiro Meneses

Elizabeth Santiago

Martin Karpan

Carlos Baez

Aida Morales

Cristina Campuzano

Maria Theresa Barrett

aco perez

Manuela Gonzalez

Lady Noriega

corozo

Alexandra Montoya

Chicho Arias

Pamela Ospina

steward g

Tatan Mejia.

Masterchef Celebrity Colombia 2022 provides an opportunity for celebrities to show off their culinary skills. Photo: RCN capture

What is “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” about?

It is a program of culinary competitions in which 22 celebrities from Colombia initially compete. Likewise, in each episode they will face rigorous gastronomic challenges that will test their skills in the kitchen to define their permanence in the program.

Heads of the Masterchef Celebrity Colombia teams. Photo: Instagram/Masterchef Celebrity Colombia

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia”: schedule

The reality show that seeks the best amateur chef in the country is broadcast LIVE from Monday to Friday starting at 8:00 pm (Peru and Colombia time).

Masterchef Colombia

What channel transmits “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022″?

Las Sirenas al Vino were the stars at Masterchef Colombia. Photo: RCN.

The culinary competition format is transmitted through the rnc signal. It can also be enjoyed on the show’s official Facebook page.

How to watch RCN LIVE?

If you are in Colombian territory, you should tune in to the channel 15 by the frequency of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT). Also, remember that you can download the RCN app from the Play Store or App Store.

Where to see “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” chapter 24 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Remember that the Republic Shows transmits LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE the minute by minute of all the chapters of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” 2022.