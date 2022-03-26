The haute cuisine programMasterchef celebrity Colombia”, produced by the Bogota network RCN, has captivated a large audience interested in knowing what gourmet dishes are what their favorite celebrities will do every day. Said reality show premieres today, Friday, March 25, with a new episode at 8:00 pm, so if you want to watch it for free, don’t forget to follow this note and see all the details of the show.
Learn more about what happened the previous day, those eliminated, active participants, schedules and transmission channels, as well as how to follow everything that happens in this FREE ONLINE LIVE production.
What happened in yesterday’s chapter in “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”?
The jurors coordinated what was the worst dish tonight and decided that the first couple to take the black apron is: Ramiro and Pamela. Then they mentioned that Maria and Nata deserved it too. Likewise, the third couple to wear this color was: Manuela and ACO. Finally, Chicho and Carlos also joined this group.
Who was the last eliminated from “Masterchef celebrity 2022”?
The last eliminated from “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” was Jair ‘Tostao’ Romero. One of the judges of the competition after his elimination pointed out: “Technical errors are what take you out of the competition. We would have liked to see more of your Guajira cuisine. Thank you so much for venturing into this kitchen.”
Who has been eliminated?
Next, we detail the celebrities that have been eliminated from “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”:
- Natalia Ramirez
- Luis Eduardo Arango
- Jair ‘Tostao’ Romero.
Who are the participants?
Meet the contestants of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022″:
- Caroline Gomez
- Aida Bossa
- Ramiro Meneses
- Elizabeth Santiago
- Martin Karpan
- Carlos Baez
- Aida Morales
- Cristina Campuzano
- Maria Theresa Barrett
- aco perez
- Manuela Gonzalez
- Lady Noriega
- corozo
- Alexandra Montoya
- Chicho Arias
- Pamela Ospina
- steward g
- Tatan Mejia.
What is “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” about?
It is a program of culinary competitions in which 22 celebrities from Colombia initially compete. Likewise, in each episode they will face rigorous gastronomic challenges that will test their skills in the kitchen to define their permanence in the program.
“Masterchef celebrity Colombia”: schedule
The reality show that seeks the best amateur chef in the country is broadcast LIVE from Monday to Friday starting at 8:00 pm (Peru and Colombia time).
What channel transmits “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022″?
The culinary competition format is transmitted through the rnc signal. It can also be enjoyed on the show’s official Facebook page.
How to watch RCN LIVE?
If you are in Colombian territory, you should tune in to the channel 15 by the frequency of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT). Also, remember that you can download the RCN app from the Play Store or App Store.
Where to see “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” chapter 24 LIVE ONLINE FREE?
Remember that the Republic Shows transmits LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE the minute by minute of all the chapters of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” 2022.
