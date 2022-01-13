The novel Moonlight will present its last episode this Wednesday, January 12, starting at 9.30 pm Find out all the details about how to watch LIVE the final episode of the moving story starring León Zárate (André Silva), Luna Mujica (Vanessa Silva) and Luz ( Naima Gutiérrez) for the signal of America TV Y America TV GO.

Live: Live minute by minute of the final episode of Moonlight Chubi changed his mind at the last minute and shoots at Eus, who asked him to kill León. Now Eus points to the moon head Eus leaves the house with the girl pointing at her head so that León lets go of Chubi. Eus takes a gun out of his pocket to force the little girl to go with him. Leon will fight to the end Being prevented by Chubi from seeing his daughter, the two meet with blows in the middle of a cruel fight. Eus tries to convince Luz Luna’s killer wants to confuse the girl about her real father. The final chapter has started! León appears on screen being threatened by Chubi. The program will start soon! Remember that you can see every detail of the final episode of Luz de Luna through La República Espectáculos.

How does Moonlight reach the final?

In chapter 128 of Luz de Luna, Rolando ‘Chubi’ (José Luis Ruiz) kidnaps Luz to hand her over to Eus de Souza (Nicolás Galindo). Faced with the disappearance of the little girl, Ciro Mujica (Alfonso Santistevan) calls León Zárate (André Silva), who runs desperately to try to get his daughter back.

What is Moonlight about?

It is the story of León Zarate (André Silva), a young cumbia singer who aspires to become a great music star. During his journey he will meet Luna Mujica (Vanessa Silva) and both will begin a love story in which they must fight against prejudices due to the difference in social classes.

Moonlight: actors

André Silva (León Zárate)

Vanessa Silva (Luna Mujica)

Naima Gutiérrez (Light)

Nicolás Galindo (Eus de Souza)

Alfonso Santistevan (Ciro Mujica)

Liliana Trujillo (Yolanda)

José Luis Ruiz (Rolando ‘Chubi’)

Ramón García (Lisandro)

Luis José Ocampo (Leopoldo ‘Polo’)

Daniela Feijoó (Mabel)

Miguel Ángel Álvarez (Eusebio de Souza)

Gonzalo Molina (Carlos Manrique)

Maríajosé Vega (Diana Martínez)

Macla Yamada (Rosita)

Carlos Casella (Herbert)

Walter Ramírez (Tino)

Daniel Cano (Manuel).

Luz de luna will surprise all fans of the soap opera. Photo: broadcast

What time is the end of Luz de Luna?

The final chapter of Moonlight will be presented at 9.30 pm of this Wednesday, January 12. Finally, it will be possible to know how the story that has as main characters León Zárate (André Silva), Luna Mujica (Vanessa Silva) and Luz (Naima Gutiérrez) will end.

Luz de Luna celebrates its 100 chapters. Photo: broadcast

Which channel will broadcast the finale of Moonlight?

This January 12, The end of Moonlight will be broadcast on the América TV signal . Here’s how to tune in to that channel according to your cable operator.

Movistar TV: Channel 4 (SD) / Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 4 (SD) / Channel 504 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 194 (SD / HD) / Channel 1194 (HD)

How to watch America TV LIVE and LIVE?

If you want to watch América TV LIVE and LIVE to enjoy the final of Luz de luna, you can choose any of the following options:

Tune in to America TV LIVE from your Smart TV

Login to https://tvgo.americatv.com.pe/ from your pc

Download the América TV GO App on your cell phone.

Luna Mujica married Eus de Souza in Luz de luna. Photo: America TV capture

Where to see the final of Moonlight LIVE?

You will be able to see the latest chapter of Moonlight by tuning in to the América TV signal from your Smart TV. It will also be possible to enjoy the end of the telenovela in https://tvgo.americatv.com.pe/ or through the América TV GO app. In addition, you can follow all the details about this production in La República Espectáculos.