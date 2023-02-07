In “Al fondo hay sitio” no one is free from committing betrayals or being the victim of lies.

“At the bottom there is room“, the successful Peruvian series, is ready to launch its 150th chapter and complicate the plot for the fan-favorite characters. Koky broke the divorce papers in front of ‘Charo’, while Diego Montalbán advances his love affair with the ‘Mirada shark’ at the expense of his wife Francesca.

Below we share everything you need to know about its premiere on the small screen.

When does chapter 150 of “There is room in the background” come out, season 10?

Episode 150 of “In the background there is room” will be released today, February 6, 2023, on the small screen.

What time does “Al fondo hay sitio” 10, chapter 150 come out?

In Peru, the new chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio” can be seen from 8:40 p.m. If you plan to tune in from a foreign country, we share the schedule of each country in Latin America:

Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

Where to see “In the background there is a place” LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE?

The Premiere episode of “At the bottom there is room” They can be seen on América Televisión, since it is his original production.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

How to watch America Television LIVE online?

In case you miss the new chapter on television, you can find it on its website, application America TV Go and even his YouTube channel. All of its episodes eventually come after the original broadcast on the small screen.