The extreme game show “Challenge the box” has 18 years bringing joy and entertainment to Colombian families. Said mega-production is made by Caracol Television and is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm (Peruvian and Colombian time). The emotions and passions between the participants grow more and more intense, as they fight to survive not only as teams, but also individually. This show contains challenges and tests that even put the lives of those who perform them at risk.

[EN VIVO] “Challenge the box Colombia” TODAY on Caracol TV

Live: [EN VIVO] "Challenge the box Colombia" TODAY on Caracol TV There is a closed end in this challenge The contestants are about to complete the challenge. For now, Gama has the advantage. Difficult stretch for the teams The female representatives of Alpha, Ghama and Betha do their best not to be left behind. The duel began! Three men and three women from each team were selected for this challenge of strength and service so that the winner keeps water, electricity and everything else in their homes. The contestants talk about the challenges At the gates of new challenges, the participants discuss which team will be the loser in the next challenge.

Find out more information about this reality show, such as what happened in the previous chapter, the composition of the teams, the last participant who has been eliminated, the transmission channels and how to follow this program LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE.

How was yesterday’s chapter in “Challenge the box 2022”?

In “Challenge The Box” joy and camaraderie predominate. Photo: Caracol TV.

After having an eventful participation in the last circuit, the members of Alpha decided that Carla, from Beta, would be sentenced for the day. Alpha managed to overtake Beta and secured second place. Therefore, Beta was last because Carla had problems in the rope challenge. She was the contestant who took the longest to complete the entire circuit. Her classmates talked about what happened and she took responsibility for what happened.

How are the teams made up?

Next, we detail how the sets are currently integrated:

Alpha

Oquendo

karina

Carol

beto

Alexa

Othniel

Lina

Stephanie.

Beta

Valkyrie

Moses

Dani

Ossa

Carla

Samir.

gamma

Maleja

Creole

Emily

Juan Pablo

Greece

Porto.

Who were the last eliminated?

On the 32nd episode of “Challenge the Box,” which aired on April 25, a Beta team participant named Ossa was eliminated because he hid food that was not allowed in the competition.

“Challenge the box”: schedule

“Desafío the box”, a historical Colombian reality show that has been on television for 18 years, is broadcast LIVE starting at 8:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time).

“Challenge the box”: broadcast channel

The reality show is broadcast LIVE AND DIRECT through the Caracol TV signal in coffee territory. In case you are in Peru, you can watch it through your preferred cable service.

How to watch Caracol TV channel LIVE?

The Caracol TV signal is open and free for all of Colombia. If you live in another country, you can follow the program through your cable server.

How to see Caracol Play?

No one is left without taking risks in this reality show. Photo: Caracol TV

Watch Caracol Play by going to the following website: www.play.caracoltv.com. Next, you need to create an online account and log in. Finally, look for “Challenge the box” in the list of programs and press play.

Where to see chapter 34 of “Challenge the box” LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Enjoy LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE the complete coverage of chapter 33 of “Desafío the box” through La República Espectaculos, where you can review minute by minute and all the incidents of the reality show.