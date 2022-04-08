“Challenge the box” is the most watched program in Colombia in its prime time and the risky proposals that this show has for its contestants is the main attraction of this contest, which seeks that the teams made up of luminaries of the show can overcome various obstacles to win each day the production challenges. Said space is produced by Caracol TV and can be seen from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm (Peru and Colombia).
Although there have been complaints about the performance of the participants, the tuning of the program is auspicious. Find out more details about this program, such as the schedules, transmission channels, the list of participants and those who have been eliminated, in addition to what happened on the previous day and the ways to follow this space LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE.
How was yesterday’s chapter in “Challenge the box” 2022?
“Alpha is going to follow! We owe it to Colombia! ”, Tarzan affirmed when congratulating his team for following all of them. On the other hand, the Gamma gave their opinion about Beta’s loss with Valentina’s departure. “They have an ego like that,” said one participant, gesturing skyward.
How are the teams made up?
“Challenge the box” 2022 is divided into four teams that are made up of the following participants:
Alpha
- Tarzan (Coastal)
- Valkyrie (Tolima Grande)
- Porto (Coastal)
- Alexa (Vallecaucanos)
- Greece (Santandereans)
- Beto (Tolima Grande)
- Okendo (Antioquenos)
- Othniel (Amazonians).
Beta
- Ceta (Lowlanders)
- Karina (Llaneros)
- Lina (Tolima Grande)
- Dani (Boyacenses)
- Valentina (Antiqueños)
- Moses (Loaners)
- Samir (Coastal)
- Carballo (Tolima Grande).
gamma
- Letician (Amazonians)
- Maleja (Cachacos)
- Emily (Amazonians)
- Fernanda (Boyacenses)
- Karol (Pastusos)
- Brayan (Cachacos)
- Skirla (Coffee Growers)
- Duván (Santandereans).
Omega
- Liz (Pastusos)
- Anna (Antioquenos)
- Nati (Vallecaucanos)
- Karla (Cachacos)
- Ossa (Antioquenos)
- Creole (Coffee Growers)
- Juan Pablo (Boyacenses)
- Torvic (Vallecaucanos).
Who were the last eliminated?
The first eliminated from the “Challenge the box” program were Nati from the Omega group and Brayan from Gamma. Skirla from Gamma and Ana from Omega followed.
“Challenge the box”: schedule
You can see the live program of “Desafío the box” from Monday to Friday from 8:00 pm (Colombia, Peru and Ecuador time). In Bolivia at 9:00 p.m. and in Argentina and Chile at 10:00 p.m.
“Challenge the box”: broadcast channel
The reality show “Desafío the box” is broadcast through the Caracol TV signal in Colombia. If you are in Peruvian territory, you can watch it through cable services such as DirecTV, Movistar TV or Claro TV.
How to watch Caracol TV channel LIVE?
The Caracol TV channel is an open signal for all of Colombia. If you’re in another country, you can tune in to the channel through a favorite cable server.
How to see Caracol Play?
You just have to go to the official website: www.play.caracoltv.com. Then create an online account and log in. Locate the program “Challenge the box”, give it play and start enjoying the competition reality show.
Where to see “Challenge the box” chapter 22 LIVE ONLINE FREE?
In order not to miss episode 22 of “Desafío the box” live, you must follow the free broadcast through La República Espectaculos, where you will know all the incidents of the program.
