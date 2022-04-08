“Challenge the box” is the most watched program in Colombia in its prime time and the risky proposals that this show has for its contestants is the main attraction of this contest, which seeks that the teams made up of luminaries of the show can overcome various obstacles to win each day the production challenges. Said space is produced by Caracol TV and can be seen from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm (Peru and Colombia).

Live: Chapter 22 of Challenge the box Alpha gets a surprise Alpha members, including new ones, are welcomed into his home with pizza and soft drinks. These are the new teams Alpha Oquendo karina Carol beto Alexa Othniel Lina Stephanie Beta Valkyrie Moses Dani Ossa Carla Samir gamma Maleja Creole Emily Juan Pablo Greece Carballo porto Tarzan receives an award After coming first in the competition, Tarzan de Alpha receives two prizes: 10,000 Colombian pesos and a surprise box. For his part, Criollo had to lower the Omega flag. All the participants of the Challenge the box meet to form the new teams. Creole apologizes After completing the challenge, Criollo takes a few minutes to reflect on the challenges he was unable to overcome. However, he breaks down and apologizes to his companions. Omega members break The members of Omega break down knowing that their team will dissolve and they will not be able to live together as a team anymore. What about Creole? Unfortunately, Criollo de Omega could not pass the rope test. Ceta and Duván managed to finish second and third, respectively. There is already a first winner! With a clear advantage, Tarzan reached the finish line first. Therefore, Alpha is the first team to secure their place in the next cycle of Challenge the box. Who are at the end of the challenge? While Tarzan and Ceta are ahead, Duván (from Gamma) and Criollo (from Omega) are the only ones who cannot overcome the challenge of the rope. Surprise! Ceta de Beta, who was the last to reach the jump rope challenge, was the first to pass this test. His team friends celebrate with him. Who is the one with the most problems? Surprisingly, Ceta de Beta is the contestant with the greatest difficulty in overcoming the challenges of this circuit. His teammates are nervous but they don’t stop cheering him on. Who is winning? Alpha’s Tarzan takes the lead on this tough circuit pitted against the captains of the Challenge the Box teams. Start the captains challenge One man from each house (Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Omega) participates in the circuit to ensure that their groups move on to the next stage of the reality show. You know what the first challenge is! The captains of each team will meet in the yellow box. ‘The challenge of the captains’ will define the strongest and most representative male member of each team. In addition, it will define which houses remain and which team will be eliminated. Beta talks about the new cycle The members of the Beta team open up to each other and state that they want to see Gamma as the group eliminated from the challenge. The show is about to start! Live minute by minute of the new episode of Desafío the box through La República Espectaculos.

Although there have been complaints about the performance of the participants, the tuning of the program is auspicious. Find out more details about this program, such as the schedules, transmission channels, the list of participants and those who have been eliminated, in addition to what happened on the previous day and the ways to follow this space LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE.

How was yesterday’s chapter in “Challenge the box” 2022?

Scene from chapter 21 of “Challenge the box” 2022. Photo: capture from Caracol TV

“Alpha is going to follow! We owe it to Colombia! ”, Tarzan affirmed when congratulating his team for following all of them. On the other hand, the Gamma gave their opinion about Beta’s loss with Valentina’s departure. “They have an ego like that,” said one participant, gesturing skyward.

How are the teams made up?

“Challenge the box” 2022 is divided into four teams that are made up of the following participants:

Alpha

Tarzan (Coastal)

Valkyrie (Tolima Grande)

Porto (Coastal)

Alexa (Vallecaucanos)

Greece (Santandereans)

Beto (Tolima Grande)

Okendo (Antioquenos)

Othniel (Amazonians).

Beta

Ceta (Lowlanders)

Karina (Llaneros)

Lina (Tolima Grande)

Dani (Boyacenses)

Valentina (Antiqueños)

Moses (Loaners)

Samir (Coastal)

Carballo (Tolima Grande).

gamma

Letician (Amazonians)

Maleja (Cachacos)

Emily (Amazonians)

Fernanda (Boyacenses)

Karol (Pastusos)

Brayan (Cachacos)

Skirla (Coffee Growers)

Duván (Santandereans).

Omega

Liz (Pastusos)

Anna (Antioquenos)

Nati (Vallecaucanos)

Karla (Cachacos)

Ossa (Antioquenos)

Creole (Coffee Growers)

Juan Pablo (Boyacenses)

Torvic (Vallecaucanos).

Who were the last eliminated?

The first eliminated from the “Challenge the box” program were Nati from the Omega group and Brayan from Gamma. Skirla from Gamma and Ana from Omega followed.

“Challenge the box”: schedule

You can see the live program of “Desafío the box” from Monday to Friday from 8:00 pm (Colombia, Peru and Ecuador time). In Bolivia at 9:00 p.m. and in Argentina and Chile at 10:00 p.m.

“Challenge the box”: broadcast channel

The reality show “Desafío the box” is broadcast through the Caracol TV signal in Colombia. If you are in Peruvian territory, you can watch it through cable services such as DirecTV, Movistar TV or Claro TV.

How to watch Caracol TV channel LIVE?

The Caracol TV channel is an open signal for all of Colombia. If you’re in another country, you can tune in to the channel through a favorite cable server.

How to see Caracol Play?

You just have to go to the official website: www.play.caracoltv.com. Then create an online account and log in. Locate the program “Challenge the box”, give it play and start enjoying the competition reality show.

Where to see “Challenge the box” chapter 22 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

In order not to miss episode 22 of “Desafío the box” live, you must follow the free broadcast through La República Espectaculos, where you will know all the incidents of the program.