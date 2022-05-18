The competition in “Challenge the box” It doesn’t stop, and this Tuesday, May 17, the contestants will continue to overcome all the obstacles imposed on them, but they will also experience scenes of camaraderie, complicity and a lot of passion. This production is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm on the Caracol TV signal and is the undisputed leader in its time slot and preferred by young people.

Find out more key information about this reality showlike what happened in the previous chapter, the last ones eliminated, schedules, transmission channels and the way to follow all the incidents of this space LIVE FREE ONLINE.

“Challenge the box 2022″ LIVE

Live: Challenge the box – Chapter 48 The teams are called to compete Two men and two women are summoned by team for the test: eat criadillas. The winning team will receive food all day as a prize. Strategies! The teams begin to debate which team to ally with. A new chapter has started! Chapter 48 of The Box Challenge has started

How was yesterday’s chapter in “Challenge the box 2022”?

Emotions are inevitable in this reality show. Photo: Caracol TV.

Tarzan, captain of the Alpha team, expressed his desire to leave so as not to harm any of his teammates. While the team met Gabriela Tafur in the skies of Tobia (Cundinamarca), where some faced fear of heights, others enjoyed the landscapes offered by the department.

Who was the last eliminated?

The Alpha team has suffered a low feeling, it is about Beto, who was cheered by his teammates after the death challenge that has been imposed on his team. “We are going to see each other outside and I told them that they had my heart open for them, with each of you it was nice to share, I take from each one a world full of joys, sadness, anger, happiness, nice to meet you all”, he declared .

“Challenge the box”: schedule

“Challenge the box”a historical Colombian reality show that has been on television for 18 years, is broadcast LIVE starting at 8:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time).

“Challenge the box”: broadcast channel

The reality show is broadcast LIVE AND DIRECT through the signal of TV snail, in coffee territory. In case you are in Peru, you can watch it through your preferred cable service.

challenge

How to watch Caracol TV channel LIVE?

The Caracol TV signal is open and free for all of Colombia. If you live in another country, you can follow the program through your cable server.

How to see Caracol Play?

Coexistence in “Challenge the box” is natural and without makeup. Photo: Caracol TV.

Watch Caracol Play by going to the following website: www.play.caracoltv.com. Next, you need to create an online account and log in. Finally, look for “Challenge the box” in the list of programs and press play.

