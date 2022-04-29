The program “Challenge the box” It continues to progress in its episodes and causes intense emotions, in addition to some controversy and controversies between participants. The reality show is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 8:00 p.m. (Peruvian and Colombian time) through the Caracol TV signal, a channel in charge of broadcasting and producing this show for more than 18 years, which demonstrates the constant success of this brand.

Live: challenge the box A surprise for the Alpha team The male members of the Alpha team surprise their teammates with a small present so they don’t get discouraged during competition. Sore Team Gamma The members of the Gamma team talk about the previous competitions and how sore they were after that. A game of strength in the Beta team The Beta team competitors have fun as they face each other in a challenge of strength to see who is more resistant. The show started! Do not miss the minute by minute of Desafío the box through La República Espectaculos.

Learn more about this production, such as what happened in the previous chapter, the contestants, the last one eliminated, the schedules, transmission channels and how to follow all the incidents LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE.

How was yesterday’s chapter in “Challenge the box 2022”?

Three men and three women from each team were selected for a challenge of strength and service for the winner to keep water, electricity and everything else in their homes.

How are the teams made up?

Next, we detail how the sets are currently integrated:

Alpha

Oquendo

karina

Carol

beto

Alexa

Othniel

Lina

Stephanie.

Beta

Valkyrie

Moses

Dani

Ossa

Carla

Samir.

gamma

Maleja

Creole

Emily

Juan Pablo

Greece

Port.

Who were the last eliminated?

On the 32nd episode of “Challenge the Box,” which aired on April 25, a Beta team participant named Ossa was eliminated because he hid food that was not allowed in the competition.

“Challenge the box”: schedule

“Desafío the box”, a historical Colombian reality show that has been on television for 18 years, is broadcast LIVE starting at 8:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time).

“Challenge the box”: broadcast channel

The reality show is broadcast LIVE AND DIRECT through the Caracol TV signal in coffee territory. In case you are in Peru, you can watch it through your preferred cable service.

How to watch Caracol TV channel LIVE?

The Caracol TV signal is open and free for all of Colombia. If you live in another country, you can follow the program through your cable server.

How to see Caracol Play?

Watch Caracol Play by going to the following website: www.play.caracoltv.com. Next, you need to create an online account and log in. Finally, look for “Challenge the box” in the list of programs and press play.

Where to see “Challenge the box chapter 35” LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Enjoy LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE the complete coverage of chapter 33 of “Desafío the box” through La República Espectaculos, where you can review minute by minute and all the incidents of the reality show.