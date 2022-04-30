The most famous and acclaimed reality show in Colombia is “Challenge the box”, which has been broadcast uninterrupted for almost two decades, and several seasons in which famous athletes and artists have been able to overcome all the obstacles that this space imposed on them. The followers of the program have an appointment from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm to live the emotion that this production will undoubtedly give.

Live: challenge the box There is a tie The three teams are giving the best of their sporting abilities to score more goals for their group. However, each time they get a little closer to the final stretch. start the challenge Two men and two women will appear per team in each turn. The duos must get the ball into the goal to score a point. All participants have bandaged hands to increase the difficulty. The first point is from Gamma. judgment challenge The host of “Challenge the box” announces what the punishment for this challenge will be and surprises everyone by showing what instrument the losing team will use. The program has started! The participants are ready for the competition and eager to know what the new challenge will be tonight. They also start the program dancing salsa and reggaeton.

Find out more about this show, such as what happened in the previous chapter, the makeup of the teams, the recent eliminations, the broadcast channels and the ways to be able to keep an eye on what happens LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE.

How was yesterday’s chapter in “Challenge the box 2022”?

The Beta Team competitors had a blast as they took on each other in a strength challenge to see who is tougher. On the other hand, the Beta team decided that the sentenced of the day is one of the participants of the Gamma team. Unfortunately, Emily became the new sentenced, which is not new for her.

Challenges are the order of the day in Desafío the box. Photo: Caracol TV.

How are the teams made up?

Next, we detail how the sets are currently integrated:

Alpha

Oquendo

karina

Carol

beto

Alexa

Othniel

Lina

Stephanie.

The Box Challenge: Team ALPHA. Photo: Challenge The Box/Instagram

Beta

Valkyrie

Moses

Dani

Ossa

Carla

Samir.

The Box Challenge: BETA team. Photo: Challenge The Box/Instagram

gamma

Maleja

Creole

Emily

Juan Pablo

Greece

Porto.

The Box Challenge: GAMMA team. Photo: Challenge The Box/Instagram

Who were the last eliminated?

On the 32nd episode of “Challenge the Box,” which aired on April 25, a Beta team participant named Ossa was eliminated because he hid food that was not allowed in the competition.

“Challenge the box”: schedule

“Desafío the box”, a historical Colombian reality show that has been on television for 18 years, is broadcast LIVE starting at 8:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time).

“Challenge the box”: broadcast channel

The reality show is broadcast LIVE AND DIRECT through the Caracol TV signal in coffee territory. In case you are in Peru, you can watch it through your preferred cable service.

How to watch Caracol TV channel LIVE?

The Caracol TV signal is open and free for all of Colombia. If you live in another country, you can follow the program through your cable server.

How to see Caracol Play?

The excitement overflows every day in Desafío the box. Photo: Caracol TV.

Watch Caracol Play by going to the following website: www.play.caracoltv.com. Next, you need to create an online account and log in. Finally, look for “Challenge the box” in the list of programs and press play.

Where to see “Challenge the box chapter 36” LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Enjoy LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE the complete coverage of chapter 33 of “Desafío the box” through La República Espectaculos, where you can review minute by minute and all the incidents of the reality show.