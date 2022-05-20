“Challenge the box” continues to entertain its viewers, who are dazzled by the challenging games, coexistence and romances that occur in this production made and broadcast by Caracol TV, and which can be seen from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm in prime time. The casts began to participate in the energy and hunger challenge, in which the Alpha square took a certain advantage, while Gamma was far behind.

Find out more about this competition, such as the schedules, transmission channels, the last eliminated participant, as well as how to follow all the incidents of this FREE ONLINE LIVE reality show.

What happened yesterday in “Challenge the box”?

In the energy and hunger challenge, Beta, Alpha and Gamma were measured in an air track, in which they disputed who will be the next sentenced woman of this cycle. Also, it was tested how sincere the alliances are.

Alpha won today’s Challenge the box test. Photo: Capture Caracol TV

Who was the last eliminated?

The Alpha team has suffered a low feeling, it is about Beto, who was cheered by his teammates after the death challenge that was imposed on his team. “We are going to see each other outside and I told them that they had my heart open for them, with each one of you it was nice to share. I take from each one a world full of joys, sadness, anger, happiness. Nice to meet you all,” he declared.

“Challenge the box”: schedule

“Desafío the box”, the historical Colombian reality show that has been on television for 18 years, is broadcast LIVE starting at 8:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time).

“Challenge the box”: broadcast channel

The reality show is broadcast LIVE AND DIRECT through the Caracol TV signal, in coffee territory. In case you are in Peru, you can watch it through your preferred cable service.

How to watch Caracol TV channel LIVE?

The Caracol TV signal is open and free for all of Colombia. If you live in another country, you can follow the program through your cable server.

How to see Caracol Play?

Gamma came in last place in this episode of The Box Challenge. Photo: Capture Caracol TV

Watch Caracol Play by going to the following website: www.play.caracoltv.com. Next, you need to create an online account and log in. Finally, look for “Challenge the box” in the list of programs and press play.

Where to see “Challenge the box chapter 48” LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Enjoy FREE ONLINE LIVE the complete coverage of chapter 48 of “Challenge the box” through The Republic Showswhere you can review the minute by minute and all the incidents of the reality show.