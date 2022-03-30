If you want parties, fun and endless debauchery, Acapulco Shore It is your option to be able to have a good time and have moments of pleasure from your screen. This coexistence reality show, created by MTV Latin America, consists of a group of young people looking to stay in a house where they will have to live on the edge. Every week, the participants of this contest will have to go back to the basics in order to succeed.
Find out more key information about this show, such as the schedules, the transmission channels, what happened in the previous episode, the list of participants, as well as how to follow this production LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE.
What happened in the previous chapter in Acapulco Shore 9?
María gets up confused, since she doesn’t remember anything. The reality girl asks Beni if she had a fight the day before, because she woke up with a bandaged finger and a broken nail.
Who are the members?
The members of “Acapulco shore” in its ninth season are the following:
- Karime Pindter
- Jose Rodriguez
- Nati Pelaez
- santiago santana
- isa castro
- Alba Zepeda
- jackie ramirez
- Jaylin Castellanos
- Carlos Pantoja
- Fernando Moreno
- The chili.
What is Acapulco Shore season 9 about?
“Acapulco shore 9” is a reality show that broadcasts the coexistence between a group of friends 24 hours a day. In the episodes, the conflicts and romances that are born as a result of said dynamic are portrayed, in addition to the scandals that the members carry out in the luxurious facilities of the so-called shore.
Acapulco Shore 9×11: schedule
The broadcast schedule for episode 9 of “Acapulco shore” is as follows:
- Peru: 10.00 pm
- Argentina: 11.00 p.m.
- Colombia: 10.00 p.m.
- Chile: 10.00 pm
- Ecuador: 10.00 pm
- Uruguay: 11.00 p.m.
Acapulco Shore 9: transmission channel
The ninth season of the reality show “Acapulco shore” is broadcast on MTV and also through the Paramount Plus and MTV Play platforms, which offer free content for seven days for new users. In Peru, “Acapulco shore 9×10” can be seen on the following channels:
- DirecTV: Channel 264 (SD/HD) and Channel 1264 (HD)
- Movistar TV: Channel 602 (SD), Channel 387 (SD), Channel 769 (HD) and Channel 907 (HD)
- Claro TV: Channel 80 (SD) and Channel 559 (HD).
How to watch MTV LIVE?
See “Acapulco shore” through MTV from a cell phone or tablet is very easy, you just have to follow these steps:
- Download the app on Google Play or App Store
- Login to your account
- Select the episodes.
How to watch Paramount+ LIVE?
The Paramount Plus platform has a subscription cost of S/ 14.9, with which you will have all the content of the channel available, including the new episodes of “Acapulco shore 9″. To subscribe, go to this link: https://www.paramountplus.com/pe/
Where to see Acapulco Shore season 9, chapter 11 complete?
You can find out all the details of “Acapulco shore 9″ through LR Shows, where you will find the facts of the episodes, as well as updates on what happens in the MTV reality show.
