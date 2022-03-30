If you want parties, fun and endless debauchery, Acapulco Shore It is your option to be able to have a good time and have moments of pleasure from your screen. This coexistence reality show, created by MTV Latin America, consists of a group of young people looking to stay in a house where they will have to live on the edge. Every week, the participants of this contest will have to go back to the basics in order to succeed.

Live: Minute by minute of “Acapulco Shore” The boys dressed up as palenqueras The night is young and as part of Beni’s birthday, the boys wore a typical suit and with those suits they went to the exclusive Bora Bora club. The birthday boy gave a short speech: “Right now I can say that I feel part of this family, thank you. Family!” Benis party started “I like to be good with people, I don’t want to spend my energy on negative things anymore,” Fer said. The reality boys enjoy Beni’s birthday in Cartagena, Colombia. A lady dressed in a typical costume from the area arrived at the party and she surprised the participants with various regional dishes. A new chapter began in “Acapulco shore” The chapter begins with the girls from “Acapulco Shore” going to an island and Fer is not comfortable with the destination, because one of the activities includes an esoteric session.

Find out more key information about this show, such as the schedules, the transmission channels, what happened in the previous episode, the list of participants, as well as how to follow this production LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE.

What happened in the previous chapter in Acapulco Shore 9?

Acapulco shore. Photo: MTV capture

María gets up confused, since she doesn’t remember anything. The reality girl asks Beni if ​​she had a fight the day before, because she woke up with a bandaged finger and a broken nail.

Who are the members?

The members of “Acapulco shore” in its ninth season are the following:

Karime Pindter

Jose Rodriguez

Nati Pelaez

santiago santana

isa castro

Alba Zepeda

jackie ramirez

Jaylin Castellanos

Carlos Pantoja

Fernando Moreno

The chili.

What is Acapulco Shore season 9 about?

“Acapulco shore 9” is a reality show that broadcasts the coexistence between a group of friends 24 hours a day. In the episodes, the conflicts and romances that are born as a result of said dynamic are portrayed, in addition to the scandals that the members carry out in the luxurious facilities of the so-called shore.

Acapulco Shore 9×11: schedule

The broadcast schedule for episode 9 of “Acapulco shore” is as follows:

Peru: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 p.m.

Colombia: 10.00 p.m.

Chile: 10.00 pm

Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 11.00 p.m.

Acapulco Shore 9: transmission channel

The ninth season of the reality show “Acapulco shore” is broadcast on MTV and also through the Paramount Plus and MTV Play platforms, which offer free content for seven days for new users. In Peru, “Acapulco shore 9×10” can be seen on the following channels:

DirecTV: Channel 264 (SD/HD) and Channel 1264 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 602 (SD), Channel 387 (SD), Channel 769 (HD) and Channel 907 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 80 (SD) and Channel 559 (HD).

How to watch MTV LIVE?

See “Acapulco shore” through MTV from a cell phone or tablet is very easy, you just have to follow these steps:

Download the app on Google Play or App Store

Login to your account

Select the episodes.

How to watch Paramount+ LIVE?

The talks between various colleagues is a constant in Acapulco Shore 9. Photo: capture.

The Paramount Plus platform has a subscription cost of S/ 14.9, with which you will have all the content of the channel available, including the new episodes of “Acapulco shore 9″. To subscribe, go to this link: https://www.paramountplus.com/pe/

Where to see Acapulco Shore season 9, chapter 11 complete?

You can find out all the details of “Acapulco shore 9″ through LR Shows, where you will find the facts of the episodes, as well as updates on what happens in the MTV reality show.