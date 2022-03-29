J. MORENO Madrid Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 00:09



New stage for the veteran ‘En Portada’ of TVE. The program, whose first broadcast was in 1984, jumps tonight to La 1 (00:15 hours) with the journalist Lorenzo Milá as presenter. The format thus starts with a renewed space adapted to the new times, in which the aim is to make a leap in quality at a time when the documentary genre is booming on streaming platforms.

«Documentaries are one of RTVE’s strategic commitments for the present and for the immediate future, and they represent a very important qualitative step in our production. It is a land that the audience claims and consumes, ”explains the director of Non-Daily News, José Carlos Gallardo. A commitment to “the context and the analysis”, defends the director of Informative Content of RTVE, Esteve Crespo, to be “close” to an audience that claims to understand what is happening. “We are going to look at the skin of the issues that most concern society,” he adds.

For her part, the director of ‘En Portada’, Teresa Martín, points out that “national and international issues” will be dealt with and that the objective was to move “towards the current documentary, which is another more current way of telling things ». The first program of the new stage sets its sights on juvenile centers and will talk about a public protection system that “has cracks and does not always” protect young people. In the coming weeks, the format will delve into the French elections, with the war in Ukraine in the background, and will address hate crimes in Spain, where homophobic messages continue to persist after the murder of Samuel Luiz.