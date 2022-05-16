Direct Chronicle

On the night of the tributes to Luis Suárez and Herrera for their farewells, Julen Lopetegui ended up blanketed by his footballers. A goal from En-Nesyri five minutes from the end that meant the tie gave Sevilla qualification for the Champions League and ruined Atlético’s party when they believed they were winners and third place was assured. Simeone’s team was better, but they doubled down in the final minutes against the push of a rival who, at times, was forced into a compromising final day to reach their goal.

one Oblak, Giménez, Savic, Reinildo Mandava, Koke, Kondogbia, Carrasco, De Paul (Héctor Herrera, min. 77), Marcos Llorente (Felipe Monteiro, min. 77), Griezmann (Correa, min. 69) and Luis Suárez (Matheus Cunha, minute 64) one Bono, Montiel (Jesús Navas, min. 45), Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuña, Koundé, Delaney, Rakitic (Óliver Torres, min. 55), Gudelj (Rekik, min. 74), Lucas Ocampos (Jesús Corona, min. 45 ), Papu Gómez (Rafa Mir, min. 56) and En-Nesyri goals 1-0 min. 29: Gimenez. 1-1 min. 84: En-Nesyri. Referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez Yellow cards Montiel (min. 40), Mario Hermoso (min. 44), Gudelj (min. 71), En-Nesyri (min. 85), Rafa Mir (min. 87), Koke (min. 88) and Marcos Acuña (min. 93)

The shrapnel and the initial blows announced the bravery of the duel. In the game of excess revolutions, Simeone’s team usually comes out the winner. The rojiblancos light up when football is consumed at full speed. With that spasmodic game, born of racial recoveries, in less than ten minutes Luis Suárez and Reinildo threatened Bono. Sevilla did not respond to those early attacks. Lopetegui’s team has fallen in a second round for which he signed Corona and Martial with his sights set on the fight for the title. However, the collapse has been morrocotudo. It has become a team of illustrious names with more intentions than play. He gave the impression in the first act that he had run out of depth charges on offense. When between Gudelj and Rakitic they tamed Atlético’s visceral start, not even Acuña, Ocampos, Papu Gómez and En-Nesyri made a fuss, stopped by Savic, Giménez and Reinildo. The latter has become the symbol of the comeback in the table that his team has been able to sign. Given the unusual defensive fragility exhibited, Simeone went to the market to look for a padlock and a wall has been found. A specialist in removing from above and below that embittered Ocampos. The Argentine winger is usually a toothache for the rojiblancos and he ended up desperate in the face of Reinildo’s physical exuberance in every race and in every dispute in which he was defeated.

Surrender of Ocampos

From Reinildo’s recoveries, that turbine Atlético emerged again, boxing Sevilla again. Without hitting him, but with traces of hurting him at the slightest mistake. And that happened in a corner kick gloved by Carrasco. Giménez rose as imperial as free to finally connect one of those forceful headers that explode in the nets. Generally, they do not usually combine well the impressive jumping capacity of the central Uruguayan with his neck turns. This time yes.

The goal freed Atlético even more. With the Champions League ticket already in their pocket, Simeone’s players continued with a security and ambition rarely seen this season. With the firmness and regularity shown in this final stretch, the fight to retain the title would have been more intense.

Atlético did not change its fur in the restart and Sevilla did try. Lopetegui considered Ocampos’ duel against Reinildo impossible and left the Argentine on the bench to give Corona flight. The decision would have been strange at another time, but the once sharp Ocampos is one of the examples of the individual downturns that have led to the collective downturn. Navas for Montiel was Lopetegui’s other decision to try to turn the match around. The good manners of the Mexican gave him a certain air at the beginning of the second act. He once again succumbed to the pace and forcefulness of the rojiblancos, who have been grateful for the rise in tone from De Paul and Kondogbia in recent games. The most, Koke, who has found partners to cover spaces and not have to make a permanent exercise of solidarity efforts.

Bossy, Simeone’s footballers insisted that Suárez say goodbye with a goal. And they were about to achieve it when the Uruguayan attacked a past thread by De Paul with a header on the plate that missed him by a couple of feet. There, the stands were delivered for the last time to the charrúa. Simeone changed him for Cunha at game time because the game did not lend itself to tributes ahead of time.

Sevilla, with no choice but to seek a draw, began to prowl Oblak’s area and test him with some shots. Already more concerned with closing the match against, Atlético’s attackers lacked finesse in the last meters. Griezmann did not have it, nor did Correa when he replaced the Frenchman. The growth of Lopetegui’s team was certified by En-Nesyri with an accurate header at the far post, which will mean Sevilla’s third consecutive appearance in the Champions League and third place in the air.

Suárez: “I thank the fans one by one for their love, I won’t forget it”

With tears in his eyes and accompanied by his family, Luis Suárez grabbed the microphone. “I would like to thank all the Atlético fans one by one for the love they have shown me since I arrived and also my teammates. What I had to do was give it back on the court to a club that opened its doors to me”, were the words he was able to pronounce before the anguish prevented him from uttering a word. “I will always carry them in my heart, it is a pity that we could not celebrate the League together. Aúpa Atleti”, he said goodbye while the stands dedicated him “He is from Atleti, Suárez is from Atleti!”.

The 40-meter race in Zorrilla to face and beat Masip is part of Atlético’s history. That goal in Valladolid (1-2) in the last game of the last League meant the title and the entry of Luis Suárez in the saints of the red and white fans. A day earlier, he also scored the goal that culminated the comeback against Osasuna (2-1) in the final minutes. In the second half, a banner that read “Thank you Lucho for making us champions” recalled his importance in the league conquest with his 21 goals. Before, when his name sounded over the public address system, he thundered the sharp “u-ru-gua-yo, u-ru-guayo!”.

His records, in the absence of what happens next day in Anoeta, are 82 games and 34 goals. He will not reach the 100 that are necessary for a plaque with his name to appear on the Paseo de las Leyendas despite attempts on social networks for the club to access.

