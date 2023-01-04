Straight

Sevilla’s game is so confusing that, at times, it is unable to take advantage of its footballing virtues. After 37 minutes of innocuous touch against an orderly Linares, Acuña, world champion with Argentina, sent a cross into the box for En-Nesyri to head past Ernesto, Linares’ Lithuanian goalkeeper. The striker’s leap was not as high as the one that lifted Morocco to glory in the World Cup quarterfinals. Then Portugal fell. Now Linares did it in the third round of the Cup. Sevilla, after the irruption of their world semifinalist, crushed Linares and is in the round of 16.

Ernestas Juskevicius, Lolo González, Javier Duarte, Alfonso Fernández, Squadrone, Aitor Gelardo, Álex Sancris, Abeledo (Francisco Callejón, min. 65), F. López, Rodri and Hugo Díaz 5 Dmitrovic, Gudelj, Marcos Acuña, Montiel, Nianzou Tanguy Kouassi, Rakitic (Fernando, min. 72), Óliver Torres, Joan Jordán, Lamela (Carlos Alvarez, min. 77), Suso (Jesús Navas, min. 62) and En- Nesyri (Nacho Quintana, min. 77) See also Report under the gaze of your Taliban killer goals 0-1 min. 37: En-Nesyri. 0-2 min. 40: En-Nesyri. 0-3 min. 56: Squadrone (pp). 0-4 min. 68: Lick it. 0-5 min. 73: En-Nesyri. Referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

In reality, both En-Nesyri and Montiel, Acuña, Dmitrovic and Gudelj culminated the journey that took them from the glory of a World Cup to the reality of Linarejos. Finally, after that trip, Sevilla understood the virtues of their forward, lost in the game of touch, effective in the aerial shot and good in definition inside the area.

Sevilla caught their breath in the jump of En-Nesyri, also capable of defining very correctly after another play that portrayed Linares behind. A defensive volley was fought by Lamela, who could have fouled Lolo, but who took the ball to leave his teammate alone, who beat Ernesto with solvency. Mateu Lahoz, always the protagonist, explained the move to Lolo for more than a minute. Without VAR, there is no possibility of rectification. Mateu himself had sent off Jorge Sampaoli after 18 minutes for protesting on the wing. Before the clash, in the changing room tunnel, the referee had hugged the coach very strongly.

Sevilla sealed the pass two minutes into the first half after offering more than discreet sensations, with slow and predictable football that proved incapable of overcoming Linares. En-Nesyri’s two goals defined the clash and opened the door to a most placid second half for the Sevilla fans. Squadrone (a great team in Italian) scored an own goal after a cross from Suso and later Lamela made the fourth while Linares was collapsing like a house of cards.

Sevilla’s pass to the round of 16 was so clear that Sampaoli, from the stands, gave entry to Navas and Fernando so that they could train for a few minutes with an eye on Getafe, a key duel for the Seville team in the League next Sunday. Sevilla ended up overwhelming Linares, who is seeking promotion to the Second Division, with a new goal from En-Nesyiri, highlighted by his hat-trick. 48 years earlier, two goals from Biri Biri saved Sevilla itself from playing a relegation promotion to the Third Division in another 0-5 that is still remembered in the Andalusian capital. Everything was so calm for Sevilla that, in the middle of the game, they announced the name of their first winter signing. It treats of the central defender Badé, that arrives yielded by the Stade Rennais until end of season. The Andalusian club reserves a purchase option for the Frenchman. Isco and Dolberg have been dropped from the team.

