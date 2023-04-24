Direct Chronicle

En-Nesyri, with a gigantic leap and an enormous header, gave Sevilla a vital victory in the 94th minute against a Villarreal who deserved the draw, but who lacked faith and competitiveness to win and snatch fifth place from Betis and stalk Real Sociedad. Sevilla extended their good form with an agonizing victory, practically tying salvation by reaching 38 points. En-Nesyri’s goal caused an outburst of happiness at the Sánchez Pizjuán, which once again vibrated like on his best nights. Before Thursday was the victory against Manchester United and now this against a good team like Villarreal, but which lacks some greatness and a point of killer instinct. Setién’s team plays football very well, but it hardly has any character.

2 Dmitrovic, Nianzou Tanguy Kouassi, Loic Bade, Alex Telles (Jesús Navas, min. 79), Montiel, Pape Alassane Gueye (Fernando, min. 71), Rakitic, Bryan Gil Salvatierra (Lucas Ocampos, min. 58), Suso (Lamela , min. 79), Óliver Torres and Rafa Mir (En-Nesyri, min. 58) See also The 22nd Scientific Session of the Islamic Forum kicks off in Sharjah 1 Reina, Mandi (Jorge Cuenca, min. 81), Alfonso Pedraza, Juan Foyth, Pau Torres, Parejo, Ramón Terrats (Capoue, min. 66), Chukwueze, Yeremy Pino (Álex Baena, min. 65), Morales (Nicolas Jackson , min. 20) and Giovani Lo Celso (Alberto Moreno, min. 82) goals 1-0 min. 33: Rafael Mir. 1-1 min. 54: Paul Torres. 2-1 min. 93: En-Nesyri. Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea Yellow cards Juan Foyth (min. 69), Mandi (min. 73) and Lamela (min. 84)

Sevilla killed themselves on the field and then knew how to suffer, especially in the second half, when their goalkeeper Dmitrovic made worthwhile saves to save his team. The group that Mendilibar leads is strong. This match would surely have escaped him with Lopetegui or Sampaoli on the bench. He now enjoys goals in extra time and is still lucky that Cuenca’s subsequent shot came off the post on the last play of the game. Undoubtedly, the tables have turned.

Sevilla had to score for Villarreal to wake up at once on the Sunday Fair in the capital of Andalusia. The Sevilla team, refreshed by Mendilibar with up to eight new players compared to those who defeated Manchester United, was superior during 40 minutes of play against a disconcerting Villarreal, who lost an incredible number of balls when the ball was released due to high pressure of this Seville that Mendilibar models. In the first five minutes, Villarreal had given away five balls, which did not end in a goal because the Sevilla players were not too accurate in the definition. Setién’s men turned each start of the game into a Russian roulette.

While Villarreal was playing to get closer to the Champions League and beat Betis in fifth place, Sevilla’s substitutes were far superior to Setién’s weak team.

En-Nesyri celebrates with Ocampos, the second goal scored against Villarreal. Jose Manuel Vidal (EFE)

Parejo, after hitting Suso in his own area, lost a ball due to the incredible passivity of Yeremy Pino. Suso hit a run to assist Mir, starter more than two months later. The lanky Sevilla striker struck the ball without looking at Reina’s door, who swallowed his overhead shot. Morales lost due to injury, Villarreal was an enigma, a team without a soul, until Lo Celso decided to rescue him. Two great actions by the Argentine were about to translate into a tie. Then Jackson scored offside and the Senegalese’s goal was ruled out by VAR. Sevilla had been better, but maintained the 1-0 lead at halftime with many difficulties.

Villarreal improved a lot in the second half, confirming that they had gotten into the game in the last stretch of the first act. The visiting domain was almost absolute. Pau Torres tied and Samu and Capoué had clear options to make it 1-2. Dmitrovic was superb, like En-Nesyri with that jump that condemned Villarreal and practically certified the salvation of Sevilla. The Andalusian team now has the chance to focus on the great challenge that still lies ahead, such as that Europa League semi-final against Juventus. A magnificent goal that he can reach with morale through the roof and, above all, with the drive of a coach, Mendilibar, who has simplified his football and has cleared the minds of his players of doubts.

Villarreal, meanwhile, see how Athletic is harassing them in a fight for the European positions that is also exciting. Setién has work ahead of him.

