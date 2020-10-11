En-Nesyri likes a challenge. His bad night in the European Super Cup seemed to be left behind when he handed Sevilla the victory against Levante with a header in the discount that dispelled doubts. The striker scored a goal for Morocco in their win against Senegal on Friday and confirmed that he had already dodged all the ghosts about his performance. The former Leganés aims to find a stable scenario in Nervión and the best path undertaken for this is that of goals, the same ones that attracted Monchi’s attention last January to be the great bet for Lopetegui’s attack.

En-Nesyri doesn’t want to set goals based on what it cost. Nor does Lopetegui pretend that this is the case, who trusts in the new competition scenario of his forward at this start of the campaign. Unlike last year, he now found optimistic figures in his attack pieces: De Jong, Munir and En-Nesyri himself found the punch in this start and it is also expected that Carlos Fernández may have weight in this fight in which he also the ends of the team go in. The sevillista coach always valued the work of his nines without being decisive the weight of his goals, but now he also has a numerical answer.

The fight for ownership in the Sevilla scheme is more open than ever and En-Nesyri wants to leave behind the doubts to be one more in that fight. Lopetegui showed his intention to vary his choice according to the rivals and that drives the characteristics of each one of them. In the dressing room there is also an optimistic outlook around this competition, with full confidence in both the Moroccan and the Dutch striker for this course. A year later, the scene of the Lopetegui attack shows a more rosy picture.