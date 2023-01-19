My Everything Ries took his Panhard 24 BT apart to the last bolt: ‘It didn’t look good, but it drove’

After his retirement, Ries Kruidenier (77) was looking for a new employer. That became the Panhard 24 BT that he transformed from broke to handsome in six years. For this four-wheeled owner, he learned to weld and crossed the border for parts. And no, even now that his car is finished, he does not fall into the black hole that many pensioners fear.