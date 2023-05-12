A still from the animated short film ‘To the stars’, part of the second season of the ‘Star Wars: Visions’ anthology, directed by the Chilean Gabriel Osorio. Disney (IMDB)

Everyone, whether fans or haters, has a memory with Star Wars. Although vague, but they have it. Gabriel Osorio growing up was no exception. He was about four years old when his father passed away. A couple of years later, at his six, he was at his grandmother’s house watching The Empire Strikes Back, the second film in the saga originally released in 1980. Everyone who is familiar with films or popular culture knows of that mythical scene in which Darth Vader, the villain par excellence, reveals a dark secret to Luke Skywalker: “ I am your father”. This revelation, and one of the most famous dialogues in cinema, has been a plot twist that has shocked many. Osorio, again, was no exception.

“I loved the movie. It marked me a lot because I had diffuse memories of my dad. Luke didn’t know, he wasn’t so sure who his father was and what his past was. I felt identified with that character and it is largely what has always caught my attention from Star Warswhich are the human relationships between the characters, the broken relationships”, Osorio explains to EL PAÍS.

That child who was moved by one chapter of the saga, then enthusiastically watched the other two installments of the first trilogy. That little boy, without even suspecting it, 31 years later was going to become a content creator of that vast universe. The 39-year-old from Santiago is one of the directors contributing with an animated short film for the second season of the anthology Star Wars: Visionsthe most recent production of the universe created by George Lucas, available on Disney +. In The Stars either In the starswas produced by the Chilean animation studio Punk Robot, headed by Osorio, a production company that became known worldwide in 2016 when it won the Oscar for Best Animated Short for A Bear Story, The story of a bearinspired by another member of the filmmaker’s family and the dictatorial era of the Andean country.

In the stars, one of nine shorts that make up the anthology, features two sisters, Koten and Tichina, the last of their kind, who live in hiding in their devastated land and discuss how to survive the invasion of the Empire. On a mission to get water, the sisters have to defend themselves when they are discovered.

The short shows an aura that denotes inspiration in Latin America, with the hallmark of cañas and charangos —typical instruments of South America— in the musical section, in addition to reflecting its indigenous peoples and their problems, such as the eradication of their culture and extractivism, that cause problems such as the contamination of ecosystems. These themes along with representative elements of Star Warsuse of force, ships and well-known characters, in addition to the family section, were the first ingredients that Osorio, together with Antonia Herrera and Francisco Ortega, thought of for the writing.

“In the story the Empire comes and colonizes. We are realizing that colonization is something that all of us in America have in common. Throughout Latin America we went through similar processes of colonization at different times in history. We felt that there was a very important issue that we needed to address as Latin Americans. It is what gives the short film its identity”, affirms Osorio.

The story, despite being represented as a metaphor that can be about any people, is inspired by those of the southern sea of ​​Patagonia, a “terrible” history of colonization, explains Osorio. “It was where the Selk’nam and the Kawéskar lived until the year 1800, which is when their invasion and colonization process began. It is a story that we Chileans and Argentines share of great injustice and that is recent. For people in Chile, Argentina and Latin America, in general, it is not that well known. Our motivation was to be able to tell this story from that point and hopefully people who feel interested in knowing more can read more about these towns”, complements the director.

In his second volume, Star Wars: Visions bets again on different types of animation, from 3D, as well as traditional 2D animation drawn by hand. The stories are not part of the canon or main event line, but rather part of an alternate line of short stories set in the galaxy far, far away that seek to push the boundaries of franchise storytelling through different voices. In this case, Punk Robot, with more than 10 years of experience in animation, opted for animation in stop motion or frame by frame for the creation of In the starsalso produced by Osorio, Herrera, Pato Escala and María Elisa Soto-Aguilar.

“We are looking for an aesthetic that feels handmade, leaving that perfect CGI thing aside a bit. [imagen generada por computadora, por sus siglas en inglés] from super polished 3D and rather start looking like the history of objects. It is part of the influence of the animation that is done in Guadalajara, which Guillermo del Toro is doing. It is also part of what we feel, an aesthetic with which we feel very identified and which generates that Latin American identity.”adds Osorio.

On this point, the director also wanted to reaffirm the statements of the Mexican director when accepting the golden statuette for pinocchio as the Best Animated Film in the last edition of the Oscars. In his speech, the Jaliciense gave a message in favor of animation: “Animation is cinema, animation is not a genre, and it is ready to reach the next level, please keep it in the conversation.” It is a statement with which Punk Robot agrees “perfectly”.

“It’s important to understand that, that animation is for people, not just for children. In fact when William gave that speech I was in my house I was applauding. In other words, I was moved by his words because something that I think all animators feel, ”she ends.

