Piracy is an evil that affects the entertainment industry and, of course, it is something that we have seen combated in various ways by the video game industry. But anyway, it is something that is practiced regularly in the first place, since many seek to save a couple of pesos with it and, in the case of emulation, be able to play titles with a higher graphic quality than the original hardware where titles were released.

And in a new controversy within the Hispanic American community of twitcha Twitter post has generated a stir as the popular Spanish streamer IlloJuan is accused of promoting piracy on his channel. This, since on the occasion of the launch of the new game of Legend of Zeldathe content creator decided to play the previous title, Breath of the Wild and although during the transmission he showed the game in its original box of nintendoswitchit was clearly being emulated, since he even plays it with mods.

Something that did not go unnoticed by many people, who accused the streamer of being a “pirate” for playing “Breath of the Wild” in an emulator, like the one who posted an image on Twitter seeking to generate controversy, where he says that IlloJuan “It’s inciting the thousands of people watching it to hack the game.”

But in any case, as always, we must advise against falling into easy judgments and in these cancellation attempts without thinking about it beforehand, since despite the fact that the user of the viral tweet says that the Spanish streamer encourages piracy, in reality he did not. directly since he is emulating the title with a ROM of a copy that he himself acquired. Besides, the viewers knew it and twitch He has not banned his channel for this alleged illegal act, so many people have come to his defense.

Via: roll