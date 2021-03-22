The abandoned emu chick befriended the kids at a wildlife rescue charity in Devizes, Wiltshire, England. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

An emu chick named Taz was born in the hatchery on Wednesday 17 March. This is the only hatched chick of 10 eggs laid by his parents – Emu Del and Rodney.

Since the adult ostriches did not take part in hatching the egg, they did not recognize the young. Taz quickly found new friends: he began to communicate with six kids, who were born a few days before him.

He spends every day with artiodactyls, plays with them and learns to run. Despite the difference in size, the kids protect their new friend.

Center owners Chris Franklin and his wife Ellie admitted that watching the animals play with each other is very touching. “It’s a very sweet friendship, and people like to follow it on social media,” they said.

Franklin thanked the charity’s creative director Caroline Le Bourgeois, who is raising a little emu. “When Taz hatched, Caroline was there and she was the first person he saw. As a result, he mistook her for his mother, ”the man explained. Le Bourgeois takes care of and feeds the chick every day.

