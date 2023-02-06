DThe Emsland nuclear power plant in Lingen went online for the last time on Monday after maintenance work. Lower Saxony’s Energy Minister Christian Meyer (Greens) announced in Hanover that the power plant would be shut down for good on April 15. According to the Atomic Energy Act, the term then ends. The subsequent decommissioning and demolition of the kiln is already being prepared.

Meyer criticized the extension of the running time for the Lingen power plant: “In my view, continued operation in Emsland would not have been necessary, especially since we do not have a power shortage in northern Germany and the negative scenarios of the federal government’s stress test have not occurred.”

No new fuel elements were installed for the remaining term, but the existing ones were regrouped. The system is now going into the so-called stretching operation with around 25 percent reduced performance.