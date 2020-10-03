There was a phase in Bollywood while a few masala movies were made by manipulating some 2-3 stories. There were some comedies in such a film, some melodrama, some fight and lawyers appeared demanding ‘severe punishment’. This masala formula was considered a guarantee of box office success. Director Maqbool Khan has used the same sub masala formula in his film.

story: One night, Vijay Chauhan alias Blackie () suddenly arrives in a taxi with a very beautiful girl (Pooja) behind him. Pooja runs away from her wedding and has a lot of cash and jewelery in her bag. After this, the journey of these two starts in a taxi in which a lot of spices like action and romance have been added.

Review: In the film, Ishaan Khattar plays the role of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan in the 80s and 90s as Blackie. From the first scene of the film, you get an idea of ​​what you are going to see in the film. In the film, the hero does not find a single bullet amidst a barrage of bullets. In the film, Maqbool Khan has put a lot of Bollywood’s spice dialogues. In the film, between Ishaan and Ananya you will not get to see the chemistry that you are expecting. There is also a kiss scene between the two in the film which seems very strange. The story of the film intervenes in a flashback and its emotional emotional scenes put a break on the pace of the film’s story. However, Ishaan has worked hard for the role of Blackie. His dance skills also appear in the songs of the film and you will remember the old days of Shahid Kapoor. Ananya is glamorous but in her look you will not be able to imagine a girl from Kamathipura, the red light area of ​​Mumbai. However, in the film, Inspector Tawde and Bhim’s Kirdara, Zakir Hussain and Satish Kaushik have added a lot of comedy. Yusuf Chikna (Jaideep Ahlawat) is the villain of the film and his performance is as solid as ever. In his minor role, Swanand leaves a gritty impression. The film has 3 songs and his music has been given well by Vishal-Shekhar but perhaps he was not needed in the film.

Why see: Weekends are empty and Masala is fond of films, so you can watch it.